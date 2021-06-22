Ziegler Capital Management Acquires Eco-Muni Manager Fitzgerald Asset Management; William M. Fitzgerald Named CEO of ZCM

CHICAGO, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ziegler Capital Management ("ZCM") announced today the company has acquired Fitzgerald Asset Management – a registered investment adviser specializing in sustainable infrastructure investments. Additionally, William M. Fitzgerald, CFA has been named CEO of ZCM, a majority-owned affiliate of 1251 Asset Management ("1251").

The acquisition of Fitzgerald Asset Management will add sustainability-focused investment strategies to the range of fixed income and equity products ZCM offers its clients. It is the second new fixed income partnership in six months for ZCM, which announced in December a strategic investment in GIA Partners, a minority-owned firm based in New York.

"The addition of Fitzgerald Asset Management to ZCM aligns nicely with 1251's mission to partner with differentiated, active managers that can deliver truly unique solutions to meet the needs of today's investors, including the desire to make impactful investment decisions," said Michael Wilson, Co-CEO of 1251.

"Partnering with Fitzgerald Asset Management builds on our continued commitment to offering clients access to innovative fixed income and equity strategies. It reflects a new growth opportunity for ZCM's strong fixed income franchise in the area of sustainable investing," said Devansh Patel, CFA, a ZCM Senior Managing Director. "The team is excited to work with Bill to grow and expand our product offerings to our clients."

Mr. Fitzgerald founded Fitzgerald Asset Management following a nearly 20-year career with Nuveen Investments, where he served as Managing Director and Chief Investment Officer of Nuveen Asset Management.

"Bill's expertise in ESG investing will inspire new thinking and creative ideas at ZCM," said Paula Horn, ZCM's Chief Investment Officer - Fixed-Income and Senior Portfolio Manager.

"I'm excited to lead the Ziegler Capital Management team, which has a deep pool of equity and fixed income investment talent," said Fitzgerald. "Together I believe we can advance innovation to serve both institutional clients and individual investors."

Mr. Fitzgerald is a past Lipper Fund Award recipient and is active as a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society Chicago.

He succeeds Scott Roberts, who served as President and CEO of ZCM since 2009.

About Ziegler Capital Management

Ziegler Capital Management, LLC is an asset management firm with a history of providing investment solutions for institutions, mutual fund sub-advisory clients, municipalities, pension plans, Taft Hartley, and individual investors. As of 3/31/2021, ZCM has over $10 billion in total assets across the fixed income and equity spectrum and is headquartered in Chicago, IL with offices in St. Louis and Milwaukee.

For more information, please visit www.zieglercap.com.

About 1251 Asset Management

1251 Asset Management is a multi-boutique asset management holding company with significant distribution experience and resources, and a platform company of 1251 Capital Group. Our expertise lies in understanding complex business landscapes and uncovering partnership opportunities that capitalize on change. The company was established with permanent capital from a select group of high net worth families and individuals. Prior to launching 1251 Capital Group, our senior executives spent a combined 55 years investing capital in the asset management industry on behalf of TA Associates and Natixis Global Asset Management. In founding 1251 Capital Group, we set out to operate in a way that is fundamentally different from other capital partners in the asset management sector. For more information, please visit www.1251assetmanagement.com.

