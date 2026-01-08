Ziegler Closes $14,565,000 Financing For Jennings Center For Older Adults

CHICAGO, Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ziegler, a specialty investment bank, is pleased to announce the successful closing of Jennings Center for Older Adults' $14,565,000 Series 2025 Bank Direct Placement Refunding Revenue Bonds (the Series 2025 Bonds) for the Senior Living Finance Practice.

Jennings Center for Older Adults (Jennings) is a multi-site not-for-profit senior living organization located throughout northeast Ohio. Rooted in Catholic values from its formation by the Sisters of the Holy Spirit, Jennings' charitable mission is to serve older adults through exceptional care. Today, Jennings supports more than 1,200 adults annually with health care, residential, and community-based services in Garfield Heights, Maple Heights, Shaker Heights, Chardon, and Brecksville. Jennings serves people of all income levels with adult day services, assisted and independent living, affordable senior housing, nursing care, short-term skilled care, home care and hospice.

Jennings will use the proceeds of the Series 2025 Bonds to refinance their outstanding Series 2016 bank loan as well as the payoff of a promissory note with a January 2026 bullet maturity. The Series 2025 Bonds were structured as a tax-exempt direct placement with WesBanco, bearing a synthetic all-in pay-fixed interest rate of 4.21% through the first four years. The Bonds have a twelve-year bank credit commitment period and have a final maturity of December 2055. Ziegler acted as both the placement agent and swap advisor, shepherding the proposal to ensure competitive, on-market terms for Jennings.

Tom Meyers, Senior Managing Director in Ziegler's Senior Living Finance Practice stated, "The bank credit market was very ripe for Jennings which was a gratifying nod to the Sisters of the Holy Spirit and their long mission of serving the seniors of northeast Ohio in a Catholic faith tradition. Ziegler was able to help deliver a loan with competitive and customized terms from WesBanco as well as a tailored interest rate hedge to meet Jennings' needs. This was a terrific financing with a terrific outcome. Ziegler was very honored to serve Jennings for a second time with this issue."

Matt Bollin, Chief Financial Officer at Jennings added, "As a non-profit organization, it is critical for Jennings to be a good steward of its funds to serve aging adults now and into the future. Our team was confident in Ziegler's expertise and integrity having previously worked with them, so they were an ideal advisor for Jennings in securing the right financing. This competitive solution is an operational boost that ultimately strengthens our mission."

Jennings is a premier provider of residences and services for Northeast Ohio's aging adults. Rooted in its Catholic foundation since 1942, Jennings is a vibrant non-profit organization serving people of all faiths through innovation, continued growth, and choices for successful aging. More at www.jenningsohio.org.

Ziegler is the nation's leading underwriter of financings for not-for-profit senior living providers. Ziegler offers creative, tailored solutions to its senior living clientele, including investment banking, financial risk management, merger and acquisition services, seed capital, FHA/HUD, capital and strategic planning as well as senior living research, education, and communication.

