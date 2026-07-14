ZIEGLER CLOSES $304,170,000 FINANCING FOR FAIRVIEW

CHICAGO, July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ziegler, a specialty investment bank, is pleased to announce the successful closing of Fairview's Vista Point Project, one of the largest senior living tax-exempt bond transactions to date in the state of Connecticut. Fairview's Vista Point expansion will be located on the current campus on an undeveloped parcel of land owned by the organization for over a century.

The Connecticut Independent Order of Odd Fellows Grand Lodge founded Odd Fellows Home of Connecticut in 1892 as a retirement community in Groton, Connecticut, overlooking the Thames River directly across from the United States Coast Guard Academy. The retirement community has evolved over the past 134 years, from a single structure retirement home to a licensed Continuing Care Retirement Community offering independent living apartments, cottage homes and a nursing home on approximately 70 acres in Groton, Connecticut.

Fairview enlisted Greystone Communities as its development consultant and Ziegler as its underwriter to expand its not-for-profit mission through its Vista Point project. The expansion will be constructed on approximately 20 of the undeveloped acres on the Fairview campus. The Project will result in the addition of 193 Entrance Fee New Independent Living Units, 44 Assisted Living Units, and 28 Memory Support Units.

Common areas of Vista Point are planned to include, but not limited to, dining venues, indoor salt-water swimming pool, performing arts center, chapel, café/bistro, library, fitness gym, golf simulator, recreational rooms, pickleball and tennis courts, gardens, walking trails, and underground parking facilities. At financing, the Project had secured presales on 70% of the 193 independent living units.

The $304 million financing will be used to fund project costs for the construction of the project, repay all outstanding indebtedness of the organization, establish a debt service reserve fund for each series of bonds; pay capitalized interest on a portion of the Bonds; and pay certain costs of issuing the Bonds.

"The effort and expertise Ziegler provided has been essential to the success of our expansion. Next step, groundbreaking. Thank you Ziegler, Fairview will always be grateful," stated Billy Nelson, CEO of Fairview.

Keith Robertson, Managing Director in Ziegler's Senior Living Finance Practice added, "Working with Fairview and the development team on this transformative transaction has been a wonderful experience. The Fairview team, led by its CEO Billy Nelson, undertook the Vista Point project with grit and determination and has positioned Fairview to be the leader of senior living and care in Connecticut's Southeast corner for many decades to come."

Ziegler is the nation's leading underwriter of financings for not-for-profit senior living providers.1 Ziegler offers creative, tailored solutions to its senior living clientele, including investment banking, financial risk management, merger and acquisition services, seed capital, FHA/HUD, capital and strategic planning as well as senior living research, education, and communication.

For more information about Ziegler, please visit us at www.ziegler.com .

1 Based on full credit given to senior managers of lead-managed underwriting principal volume for senior living transactions completed nationally. Rankings and amounts through LSEG data as of 12/31/25. Note: For-profit bond financings are excluded.

About Ziegler:

Ziegler is a privately held, national boutique investment bank, capital markets, and proprietary investments firm. It has a unique focus on healthcare, senior living, and education sectors, as well as general municipal and structured finance. Headquartered in Chicago with regional and branch offices throughout the U.S., Ziegler provides its clients with capital raising, strategic advisory services, fixed income sales, underwriting and trading as well as Ziegler Credit, Surveillance, and Analytics. To learn more, visit www.ziegler.com.

Certain comments in this news release represent forward-looking statements made pursuant to the provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. This client's experience may not be representative of the experience of other clients, nor is it indicative of future performance or success. The forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, in particular, the overall financial health of the securities industry, the strength of the healthcare sector of the U.S. economy and the municipal securities marketplace, the ability of the Company to underwrite and distribute securities, the market value of mutual fund portfolios and separate account portfolios advised by the Company, the volume of sales by its retail brokers, the outcome of pending litigation, and the ability to attract and retain qualified employees.

SOURCE Ziegler