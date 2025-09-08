ZIEGLER CLOSES $35,334,000 FINANCING PACIFIC RETIREMENT SERVICES (PRS) PACIFIC NORTHWEST OBLIGATED GROUP

CHICAGO, Sept. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ziegler, a specialty investment bank, is pleased to announce the successful closing of the PRS Pacific Northwest Obligated Group Series 2025AB Bonds (the "Bonds") issued through the Oregon Facilities Authority.

The Proceeds of the Bonds, together with other available funds, will be used to fund the construction of the Cascade Manor Project, a 29-unit independent living expansion, fund a portion of interest during construction, and fund certain costs of issuing the Bonds. The Bonds are secured by a pledge of gross revenues and real estate of the four Obligated Group communities located in Oregon and Washington.

Cascade Manor, Inc. (Cascade Manor) is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit corporation operating the premier Life Plan Community in Eugene, Oregon. Cascade Manor is dedicated to enriching the lives of seniors and provides housing, health care, and other related services. Since becoming an affiliate of PRS in 1996, Cascade Manor has undergone a 50-unit campus expansion and numerous campus improvements including a state-of-the-art fitness center, indoor pool and spa.

Ziegler served as placement agent to structure and place the Bonds with Truist Bank. The Bonds are structured as floating rate with a draw-down feature to limit interest expense during the construction period. To help mitigate interest rate risk, PRS worked with Ziegler Structured Products to implement a hedging strategy for a portion of the Bonds.

Diana Jamison, Chief Financial Officer at PRS stated, "Successfully financing the 29 Independent Living unit expansion for seniors was a true testament to the power of collaboration and shared goals. Working alongside Ziegler as the placement agent and Truist as the financial partner, we were able to come together and create a solution that met the needs of this important project. This partnership allowed us to secure the funding required to expand quality living options for seniors, and it underscores our commitment to creating long-term value in communities through thoughtful, strategic financing."

Sarkis Garabedian, Managing Director in Ziegler's Senior Living Finance Practice added, "We are honored to once again partner with PRS as they expand their Eugene campus to meet the growing needs of their community. This project reflects both a thoughtful approach to growth and a long-term commitment to providing high-quality services in Oregon. Our Ziegler team takes pride in supporting clients like PRS, where trusted relationships and sustainable financing solutions come together to advance their mission."

Ziegler is the nation's leading underwriter of financings for not-for-profit senior living providers. Ziegler offers creative, tailored solutions to its senior living clientele, including investment banking, financial risk management, merger and acquisition services, seed capital, FHA/HUD, capital and strategic planning as well as senior living research, education, and communication.

About Ziegler:

Ziegler is a privately held, national boutique investment bank, capital markets and proprietary investments firm. It has a unique focus on healthcare, senior living and education sectors, as well as general municipal and structured finance. Headquartered in Chicago with regional and branch offices throughout the U.S., Ziegler provides its clients with capital raising, strategic advisory services, fixed income sales, underwriting and trading as well as Ziegler Credit, Surveillance and Analytics. To learn more, visit www.ziegler.com.

