ZIEGLER CLOSES $72,000,000 FINANCING FOR AIR FORCE ENLISTED VILLAGE

CHICAGO, Oct. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ziegler, a national boutique investment bank, is pleased to announce the successful closing of the Series 2025 Bonds for the benefit of Air Force Enlisted Village, Inc. (the "Obligor") a Florida non-for-profit organization. The Obligor was established in 1968 at the direction of the United States Air Force as a response of the need to house widows of enlisted veterans of the United States Air Force and currently, if space is available, retired enlisted Air Force couples, single Air Force retirees, enlisted retirees from other branches of the armed services and spouses of enlisted members who die or who were killed on active duty or active-duty members when tragedy or disaster strikes.

In 1975, the Obligor purchased its first senior living community and within a few years, local leaders, politicians, and elected officials worked with the United States Congress to authorize the purchase of 125 acres of land from the United States Air Force. With the assistance of Bob Hope, the nationally recognized celebrity and entertainer, the Obligor raised money to purchase land and construct 256 independent living units known as Bob Hope Village. The Obligor now owns and operates the retirement community located on 130 acres in Shalimar, Florida named Air Force Enlisted Village (the "Community"). The Obligor's first senior living community was sold in 2013 with the proceeds used to construct 96 additional independent living units.

The Community is located in proximity to Eglin Air Force Base and Hurlburt Field. These two installations, along with Tyndall Air Force Base in Panama City, Naval Air Station Pensacola, and Camp Bull Simons, have a significant economic impact and military presence near the Community. The Community consists of six independent living villages that make up Bob Hope Village and an assisted living facility built in 2005 called Hawthorn House.

Bob Hope Village opened Villages 1 – 4 in 1985 and, with the expansion of Villages 5 and 6, the Community currently offers 408 rental independent living apartments and 48 assisted living units and 16 memory care units in Hawthorn House. The Community does not provide skilled nursing and offers only rental contracts with the payment of a monthly service fee. As of this date, the Community has a wait list of over 190 individuals/couples.

The Obligor will use the proceeds of the Series 2025 Bonds, together with other available funds, for the purpose of refunding the Series 2018A/B Notes, held by a bank, in the approximate amount of $35.2 million and to fund the construction of Village 7 which is planned to consist of 51 independent living units. The Series 2025 Bonds are non-rated and are structured as tax-exempt, long-term fixed rate bonds.

"Our organization has a history of caring and benevolence and we carry on the legacy of visionaries and leaders before us that saw what Bob Hope Village could be and what this unique community would mean to its residents and the surrounding communities. We are excited to get started on this project and are grateful to the Ziegler team for helping us move into this next phase," stated Brooke McLean, President and CEO of Air Force Enlisted Village, Inc."

Rich Scanlon, Senior Managing Director, Senior Living Finance at Ziegler added, "Ziegler has had a long-standing relationship with the Air Force Enlisted Village, which has a truly unique Mission as to the residents that it looks to serve and the contracts that it offers. We were pleased to assist them with their first issuance of fixed-rate, tax-exempt bonds and look forward to their success in constructing and operating Village 7."

