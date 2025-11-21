Ziegler Closes $80,000,000 Financing for Brazos Presbyterian Homes

CHICAGO, Nov. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ziegler, a specialty investment bank, is pleased to announce the successful closing of an $80,000,000 tax-exempt fixed rate bond issue (the "Series 2025 Bonds") for Brazos Presbyterian Homes (BPH). The Series 2025 Bonds were issued through the New Hope Cultural Education Facilities Finance Authority and are rated 'BB+' (Stable) by Fitch.

BPH is nationally recognized for its scale and impact, ranking 129th among the nation's largest multi-site nonprofit senior living providers in the LeadingAge Ziegler 200. The Obligated Group owns and operates three continuing care retirement communities in the State of Texas.

Brazos Towers at Bayou Manor , which opened in 1963, is located on an approximately seven-acre campus between Meyerland and West University, two established neighborhoods in Houston, Texas.

, which opened in 1963, is located on an approximately seven-acre campus between Meyerland and West University, two established neighborhoods in Houston, Texas. The Hallmark was acquired by BPH in 1972 and is located on approximately 5 acres in the heart of the high-end shopping, dining, and living district known as the Galleria neighborhood of Houston.

was acquired by BPH in 1972 and is located on approximately 5 acres in the heart of the high-end shopping, dining, and living district known as the Galleria neighborhood of Houston. Longhorn Village opened in 2009 and was acquired by BPH in 2018. Longhorn Village is located on approximately 55 acres within the planned development known as "Steiner Ranch" in the gently rolling hills on the edge of the central Texas Hill Country in the City of Austin.

The proceeds of the Series 2025 Bonds will be used, together with other available funds, to (i) finance various capital expenditures at BPH's retirement communities; (ii) refund portions of outstanding indebtedness to reduce interest expense and eliminate bank renewal risk; (iii) establish a debt service reserve fund; and (iv) pay associated costs of issuance for the Series 2025 Bonds.

Deidre Kinsey, Chief Executive Officer of BPH commented, "Brazos Presbyterian Homes is thrilled with the successful completion of another financing expertly led by Ziegler and Brandon Powell. Their strategic guidance, responsiveness, and deep sector expertise have positioned us for continued growth and long-term financial stability."

Brandon Powell, Managing Director, Ziegler Senior Living Finance added, "Our long-standing relationship with BPH reflects a true strategic partnership rather than a typical financing arrangement. The decision to upsize this bond issue from $55 million to $80 million after the POS was released underscores both BPH's strong financial position and our team's ability to deliver creative, competitive financing solutions."

Ziegler is the nation's leading underwriter of financings for not-for-profit senior living providers. Ziegler offers creative, tailored solutions to its senior living clientele, including investment banking, financial risk management, merger and acquisition services, seed capital, FHA/HUD, capital and strategic planning as well as senior living research, education, and communication.

