Ziese Farms, Rodale Institute Launch Hemp Food Research

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ziese Farms announces a hemp research partnership and patent licensing agreement with the Rodale Institute, a world leader and pioneer in organic farming.

Ziese Farms is a world leading hemp food company that has achieved first and only known allowances for the use of the hemp leaf for foods such as baby hemp greens. The company has developed IP and patent pending hemp cultivars, raw leaf foods, protein and other products. Ziese Farms believes in the power of the cannabis plant to supply the needs of humanity.

Ziese Farms granted Rodale Institute a license to the hemp/cannabis patents for use in research during the projects. Additionally, Panacea Plant Sciences, a cannabis biotech company, has licensed a patent for hemp cultivation to Rodale Institute and Ziese Farms for the research project.

"Ziese Farms is the pioneer in hemp leaf and food cultivation and regulatory work with the FDA," Ziese Farms founder David Heldreth said. "It feels natural to work with a group like the Rodale Institute. Organic farming is part of how we protect the environment and provide for future generations."

The study by Rodale Institute and Ziese Farms will produce publicly available data to support the farmers of the world, while also generating proprietary data for Ziese Farms. The data is expected to be published in 2022-3. However, you can start ordering your hemp leaf foods and baby hemp greens now.

Ask for Ziese Farms Baby Hemp Greens and Hemp Leaf foods at your local grocer and restaurants. Food wholesalers, restaurants and grocers contact Ziese Farms to order your patent pending baby hemp greens and other products.

You can also catch Ziese Farms hemp leaf foods featured at George Clinton's 80th birthday party. Chef Michael Magliano utilized hemp leaf as a fresh salad green while also frying it for a nice tempura recipe. Visit our website and blog to see pictures from the event and to learn more about Ziese Farms and hemp.

