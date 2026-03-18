Ziff Davis, Inc. Investigated by Shareholder Rights Advocates - Investors Should Contact Levi & Korsinsky Regarding Potential Securities Law Violations - ZD

NEW YORK, March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Levi & Korsinsky notifies investors that it has commenced an investigation of Ziff Davis, Inc. ("Ziff Davis, Inc.") (NASDAQ: ZD) concerning possible violations of federal securities laws.

Throughout 2025, Ziff Davis highlighted adjusted EBITDA and adjusted diluted EPS as key performance measures in its earnings presentations and calls. On the Q2 2025 earnings call on August 8, 2025, CFO Bret Richter reported adjusted diluted EPS of $1.24, noting that the figure reflected higher adjusted EBITDA and lower diluted shares outstanding. The Company's GAAP results, which included foreign-exchange-related losses and other items excluded from adjusted figures, painted a different picture of the Company's financial health -- a gap investors could not easily see from the headline numbers presented each quarter. When Q4 2025 results were released, reported revenue declined 1.5% year-over-year to $406.7 million and adjusted EPS missed consensus and internal projections. The stock fell double digits in a single session. . To obtain additional information, go to:

https://zlk.com/pslra-1/ziff-davis-inc-lawsuit-submission-form?prid=184546&wire=4

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

WHY LEVI & KORSINSKY: Over the past 20 years, the team at Levi & Korsinsky has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. Our firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

www.zlk.com

SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP