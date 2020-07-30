Ziff Media Group Chooses the D2iQ Kubernetes Platform to Improve Business Operations and Accelerates Time-to-Value

SAN FRANCISCO, July 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- D2iQ, provider of the leading independent Kubernetes platform built to power smarter Day 2 operations, today announced that Ziff Media Group is accelerating the time-to-value for its pure open-source Kubernetes deployment with D2iQ Konvoy . A pre-packaged set of open source cloud native technologies, services and support, Konvoy empowers Ziff Media Group to more quickly and reliably launch new services and applications in production environments on Kubernetes, fueling its business growth in a highly competitive market.

With a portfolio of leading digital properties in technology, culture, and shopping that reaches over 100 million readers each month, Ziff Media Group were early adopters of cloud native technology, initially partnering with Rancher Labs. However, the Ziff Media Group's DevOps team quickly experienced lock-in and support challenges when scaling and adapting its Kubernetes clusters that resulted in costly business delays and wasted development resources. D2iQ Konvoy was then brought in to provide Ziff Media Group with a strong foundation of pure open source Kubernetes and expertise, powering 82 projects on Kubernetes and 175 applications within those projects, with new products launching every month.

"The promise of Kubernetes is that it's open and can be integrated with third-party applications. However, our prior experience with a Kubernetes offering left us frustrated as the services actually prevented us from integrating with other upstream projects from the ecosystem," said Chris Kite, Director of Technology, Ziff Media Group. "Through the D2iQ Kubernetes Platform, we are able to unlock the many benefits of open source technology and have quickly become more agile in launching - and managing - new services. D2iQ's expertise along with its speed, competence and ability to meet us where we're at in our cloud native journey, accelerates the deployment of reliable applications in production."

Within two months of implementing Konvoy, Ziff Media Group was in a production environment, driving an immediate impact on the business. The openness and stability of Konvoy have given the Ziff Media Group DevOps team the opportunity to work more efficiently and reliably. In addition, D2iQ's support goes beyond quick fixes, focusing on the long-term solution, which enables Ziff Media Group to get production up and running as quickly as possible and frees the DevOps team to focus on future innovations to stay ahead of the competition.

"As early adopters of cloud native technologies, Ziff Media Group understands both the complexity and tremendous value Kubernetes-powered applications can bring to an organization," said Will Freiberg, Co-CEO, D2iQ. "D2iQ continues to be the trusted partner of leading organizations like Ziff Media Group, speeding time-to-market for enterprise-grade Kubernetes deployments and ensuring Day 2 success."

Konvoy, a key component of the D2iQ Kubernetes Platform, brings together the best-of-breed cloud native technologies to simplify deploying and running Kubernetes on any infrastructure. The D2iQ Kubernetes Platform provides the expertise, training, resources and solutions required to build enterprise-grade Kubernetes clusters. With monitoring, logging, ingress control and disaster recovery to provision full Kubernetes clusters and supporting services all in a single installer, organizations are empowered with a production-ready cluster in hours versus weeks.

For more information on D2iQ Konvoy, visit: https://d2iq.com/solutions/ksphere/konvoy

About D2iQ

D2iQ is the leading provider of enterprise-grade cloud platforms that enable organizations to embrace open source and cloud native innovations while delivering smarter Day 2 operations. With unmatched experience driving some of the world's largest cloud deployments, D2iQ empowers organizations to better navigate and accelerate cloud native journeys with enterprise-grade technologies, training, professional services and support. Whether you are deploying your first Kubernetes workload, optimizing your business analytics with Spark or Jupyter, or looking to educate your developers on the benefits of cloud native, D2iQ has the expertise, services and technology to enable you on the journey. D2iQ is headquartered in San Francisco with additional offices in London, Hamburg, Germany and Beijing. D2iQ investors include Andreessen Horowitz, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Khosla Ventures, Koch Disruptive Technologies, Microsoft, and T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. Find us at https://d2iq.com/

About Ziff Davis

Ziff Davis, a subsidiary of j2 Global, Inc., is a leading global digital-media company operating in three core verticals: Technology, Gaming, and Shopping. Its brands – PCMag, Mashable, Speedtest, ExtremeTech, Geek, Toolbox, IGN, AskMen, Offers.com, TechBargains, emedia and Salesify – produce and distribute premium content across multiple platforms and devices. Ziff Davis delivers advertising, performance marketing, data services and licensing solutions to thousands of clients worldwide. Ziff Davis publishes in 26 languages and successfully partners with local publishing operators across 115 countries.

SOURCE D2iQ

Related Links

https://d2iq.com

