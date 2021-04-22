Ziflow Named #1 in G2 2021 List of Top Online Proofing Software

LONDON, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ziflow , the industry's leading creative review and approval solution for agencies and brands, today announced it was ranked number one in G2.com, Inc.'s list of The Top 16 Online Proofing Software . This news comes alongside Ziflow's recent announcement of a $6 million funding round, led by Companyon Ventures, with participation from Riverside Acceleration Capital (RAC).

Ziflow is the only standalone online proofing solution that offers a secure, enterprise-ready environment where creative content can be reviewed from anywhere, on any device, with any workflow. With nearly one million users world-wide, Ziflow enables r marketing and creative teams to navigate complex review and approval workflow challenges, eliminating bottlenecks for more predictable project completion. Plus, its easy-to-use platform enables streamlined and efficient team communication and feedback, which is essential for today's remote-working environments.

"We are grateful to have been recognized as the highest-ranking online proofing software by G2 and for the positive response from our community of users," said Anthony Welgemoed, CEO and Co-Founder of Ziflow. "It underscores our commitment to support creative teams as they overcome the challenges associated with maintaining efficient and collaborative workflows, all while working from home. We will continue to develop Ziflow so that it remains a single source of truth for agencies and brands now and in the years to come."

The G2 list of The Top 16 Online Proofing Software products was calculated using G2's proprietary algorithm that analyzes real-user satisfaction ratings from review data. The website is regarded worldwide for being the world's largest software marketplace and review site, which supports software buyers as they compare products according to their satisfaction scores to streamline the buying process and quickly identify the best products based on the experiences of their peers.

Other Recent G2 Rankings for Ziflow Include:

Spring 2021

Named as a Leader in Grid ® Report

Best Relationship product



Best Usability product



Users Love Us (recognition stems from over 20 reviews with an average rating of 4.0 stars)

Best Relationship product



Best Usability product



Named as a High Performer in Grid ® Report

Users Love Us

For more information on Ziflow or to schedule a live demo, visit: https://www.ziflow.com/

About Ziflow

Ziflow simplifies how teams review and approve creative content so they accomplish more together. The leading online proofing experience, Ziflow empowers teams of all sizes to make feedback effortless, get aligned, and raise review efficiency. Only Ziflow offers a secure, enterprise-ready environment where any piece of creative content can be reviewed from anywhere. A best-of-breed solution, Ziflow connects people and tools throughout the review and approval process to ensure exceptional work that achieves brand governance and compliance. To learn why Ziflow is used by brands and agencies everywhere including Showtime, McCann Worldgroup, AWS, Weber, and Dupont, please visit www.ziflow.com.

