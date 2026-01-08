Zifo at JPM Healthcare Conference 2026: Why Technology Alone Cannot Deliver the AI Promise

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The life sciences industry is buzzing about AI's potential to transform drug discovery. But at this year's J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, the real conversation isn't about finding the perfect algorithm -- it's about fixing the ecosystem that makes AI work.

That's the message Zifo -- a leading global enabler of AI and data-driven enterprise informatics for science-driven organizations -- is taking to San Francisco next week.

As biopharma companies face growing pressure to show returns on their massive tech investments, Zifo wants to make one thing clear: buying Technology is relatively the easy part. The real challenge lies in the other three pillars of the lab -- Process, Data, and Organization (PDOT).

Also known as the 'Super Bowl of Biotech,' the J.P. Morgan conference brings together the most influential voices in healthcare to shape the future of investment. This year, the agenda signals a major shift: moving beyond shiny innovation to the hard work of making it operational.

Representing Zifo will be Narasimhan Aravamudhan, VP of Scientific Data for AI, and Kannan Jagamoorthy, VP and GM for the Americas. Their message? The industry's move toward 'Agentic AI' -- systems that can plan and execute tasks on their own across the scientific value chain -- will stall unless companies embrace a holistic PDOT strategy.

"Successful AI adoption isn't just about impressive demos -- it's about disciplined execution. At Zifo, we help leaders strengthen their scientific processes and data foundations, so their technology investments deliver real value. It starts with identifying the right use case and ensuring every step is built for success," said Narasimhan, a recognized AI expert who leads Zifo's AI strategy known as the 'Practical AI' program.

The presence of Kannan Jagamoorthy, based locally in the San Francisco Bay Area, highlights the 'Organization' component of the framework -- specifically the human side of technology adoption.

"Technology doesn't solve problems; people using technology solve problems," says Kannan, who heads Zifo in North America. "Our clients are moving from exploration to scaling. The winners in 2026 will be the ones that treat PDOT as a single, unified strategy -- not four separate silos."

During the conference, Zifo's leadership will share how PDOT makes AI work in practice:

Process and Data: Laying the foundation for agentic systems that need clean, standardized inputs to act autonomously.

Laying the foundation for agentic systems that need clean, standardized inputs to act autonomously. Organization: Managing the human side of change so scientists trust and use the new tools.

Managing the human side of change so scientists trust and use the new tools. Technology: Connecting physical lab automation with digital AI strategies to create the 'Lab of the Future.'

