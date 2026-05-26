Zifo, Pistoia Alliance, and Pharma Majors Launch Global IVP Assay Repository

Repository standardizes how biological assays are captured, shared, and reused

Zifo worked collaboratively with regulatory authorities and Pistoia Alliance members

Steering committee included representatives from AbbVie, Novartis, Merck and Roche

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. and CAMBRIDGE, England, May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Zifo, the leading global enabler of AI and data-driven enterprise informatics for science-driven organizations, is proud to announce the successful development and launch of the In Vitro Pharmacology (IVP) Assay Repository, marking an important step toward standardizing how biological assays are captured, shared, and reused across the life sciences industry.

Bridging the Gap Between Science and Data

Zifo launched the In Vitro Pharmacology (IVP) Assay Repository in partnership with Pistoia Alliance and Pharma Majors, marking an important step toward standardizing how biological assays are captured, shared, and reused across the life sciences industry. The company’s Scientific Informatics and Data experts worked collaboratively with regulatory authorities and Pistoia Alliance members -- including steering committee representatives from AbbVie, Novartis, Merck, and Roche. Speed Speed

For years, the life sciences industry has struggled with fragmented in vitro pharmacology data, inconsistent assay documentation, and limited interoperability across organisations and platforms. These "data silos" hinder efficient data exchange, cross-study comparison, and reuse of assay data across the drug discovery and development ecosystem. The new IVP Assay Repository addresses this by providing a structured framework where researchers can register and manage in vitro pharmacology assays in a consistent and transparent way.

As the development and implementation partner, Zifo's contribution went beyond traditional software development. The company's Scientific Informatics and Data experts worked collaboratively with regulatory authorities and Pistoia Alliance members -- including steering committee representatives from AbbVie, Novartis, Merck and Roche -- to develop the underlying platform. By applying controlled vocabularies and standardized data fields, the repository, which builds on public ontologies like Bioassay Ontology (BAO), ensures that data is of higher quality, reduces duplication, and acts as a shared foundation that benefits the entire biopharma ecosystem.

"We are excited to see the release of version 1.0 of the IVP Assay Repository. This is an important milestone toward a more open and interoperable future for biological data," said Aishwarya Balajee, Head of Scientific Data and Digital at Zifo. "Over the past two years, Zifo has been proud to collaborate with the Pistoia Alliance and its member community to help design and build this standardized biological assay registration platform. By enabling interoperable assay registration within a shared, open framework, the IVP Assay Repository helps the industry consistently describe, discover, and reuse assays across organizations. We look forward to seeing the broader scientific community leverage this platform to strengthen collaboration, improve reproducibility, and accelerate innovation," she said.

"By enabling a standardized way to register protocols, the Assay Repository facilitates the systematic transmission of in vitro pharmacology data reducing the time spent on manual data cleanup and ensuring that critical safety information is both transparent and easily accessible," said Christian Baber, Chief Portfolio Officer at Pistoia Alliance. "It is an open, centralized bioassay repository linked to standardized result templates that addresses the critical need for industry-wide consistency during data exchanges such as IND submissions. The IVP Assay Repository creates a shared foundation that benefits the entire biopharma ecosystem."

Key Impact of the Repository:

Enhanced Data Exchange and Interoperability: Provides a FAIR-aligned centralized repository for in vitro pharmacology assays, improving assay discoverability, consistency of assay documentation, and interoperability across platforms and organisations.

Provides a FAIR-aligned centralized repository for in vitro pharmacology assays, improving assay discoverability, consistency of assay documentation, and interoperability across platforms and organisations. Industry Collaboration: Facilitates cross-sector collaboration between biopharma companies, CROs, technology providers, and regulatory stakeholders by promoting a common framework for assay registration and information sharing.

Facilitates cross-sector collaboration between biopharma companies, CROs, technology providers, and regulatory stakeholders by promoting a common framework for assay registration and information sharing. Informatics Excellence: Utilizes Zifo's deep expertise in scientific informatics to provide a guided interface where users can easily search, filter, and contribute new entries covering assay design, targets, and molecular details.

Open for community feedback

This first version of the IVP Assay Repository is now available to the community, with the Pistoia Alliance inviting feedback from across the life sciences community.

As governance models and usage frameworks continue to evolve, the platform will be iteratively developed within the Pistoia Alliance In Vitro Pharmacology project to ensure it meets the needs of researchers, data scientists, organizations, and regulators. To know more about the project, please visit: https://pistoiaalliance.org/project/in-vitro-pharmacology/

About Zifo

Zifo is the leading global enabler of AI and data driven enterprise informatics for science driven organizations. With extensive solutions and services expertise spanning research, development, manufacturing, and clinical domains, we serve a diverse range of industries, including Pharma, Biotech, Chemicals, Food and Beverage, Oil & Gas, and FMCG. Trusted by over 190 science-focused organizations worldwide, Zifo is the partner of choice for advancing digital scientific innovation. https://zifornd.com/

About the Pistoia Alliance

The Pistoia Alliance is a global, not-for-profit members' organization made up of life science companies, technology and service providers, publishers, and academic groups working to lower barriers to innovation in R&D through collaboration. https://pistoiaalliance.org/

Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C0XpTuCDKHc

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2731415/Zifo_Technologies_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Zifo