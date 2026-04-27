Zifo Redefines "Data Products" to Accelerate Value Creation in Science-Driven Industries

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. and CAMBRIDGE, England, April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Zifo, a leading global enabler of AI and data driven enterprise informatics for science driven organizations, has released a white paper titled "Redefining Data Products: Context, Clarity, and the Rise of Data-as-a-Product". Authored by scientific informatics experts Bruno Fievet, Melchor Sanchez Martinez, and David Jackson, the paper addresses widespread industry ambiguity by introducing a critical two-tiered classification for scientific data assets.

Solving the Data Ambiguity Gap

While the term "data product" is common in digital transformation circles, its meaning often shifts depending on the organization's core business. Zifo's research identifies that for science-driven organizations -- such as those in Pharma and Biotech -- failing to distinguish between different types of data products leads to wasted time and misallocated investment.

To provide a shared understanding, the white paper proposes two distinct categories:

Lite Data Products: Curated, standardized datasets packaged for reuse or resale. These serve as dependable, reusable foundations similar to "scientific components" like compounds or reagents.

Curated, standardized datasets packaged for reuse or resale. These serve as dependable, reusable foundations similar to "scientific components" like compounds or reagents. Full Data Products: Managed digital solutions -- such as dashboards, machine-learning models, or digital twins -- that convert data into specific business or scientific value.

The "Data-as-a-Product" Mindset

The paper argues that the true shift is not just in what is built, but in how it is managed. Zifo introduces Data-as-a-Product as a philosophy that applies product management disciplines to data work. This model ensures every data initiative is governed by five key principles: purpose and audience, ownership, lifecycle management, quality, and user-centric value creation.

Transformative Value Beyond ROI

Traditional metrics often fail to capture the strategic impact of these initiatives. Adam Paton, Head of Strategic Accounts at Zifo, notes that for transformative objectives, value must be articulated as "enabling capabilities that were previously impossible," requiring a narrative-driven approach to value.

The release of this white paper marks a pivotal shift in the industry conversation, moving beyond technical architecture to a focus on tangible business value. By adopting the "Data-as-a-Product" mindset, Biopharma and other science-focussed organizations can move away from passive data assets toward managed, living sources of sustained growth.

"This framework allows leaders to prioritize investments correctly by providing a shared understanding of what they are actually building," says David Jackson, Head of the Scientific Data Foundation Business Unit at Zifo. Whether through the foundational reliability of Lite Data Products or the high-impact insights of Full Data Products, Zifo's approach ensures that every data initiative is managed with intentionality, accountability, and purpose.

To Download the whitepaper, please click here: https://zifornd.com/white-papers/redefining-data-products/

About Zifo

Zifo is the leading global enabler of AI and data driven enterprise informatics for science driven organizations. With extensive solutions and services expertise spanning research, development, manufacturing, and clinical domains, we serve a diverse range of industries, including Pharma, Biotech, Chemicals, Food and Beverage, Oil & Gas, and FMCG. Trusted by over 190 science-focused organizations worldwide, Zifo is the partner of choice for advancing digital scientific innovation. www.zifornd.com

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SOURCE Zifo Technologies