Zifo to Showcase AI-Driven Validation and Compliance Innovations at CSV & CSA University Europe 2026 in Dublin

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. and CAMBRIDGE, England, May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Zifo, a leading global enabler of AI and data driven enterprise informatics for science driven organizations, today announced that it will be speaking and exhibiting at the upcoming Computerised Systems, Software Assurance + AI Validation University (CSV & CSA University Europe 2026), hosted by KENX, at a time when the integration of AI is forcing the biopharma industry to completely rethink legacy validation, driving an urgent need for AI-ready compliance ecosystems.

As a Gold Sponsor, Zifo will join this industry event taking place on June 2–3, 2026, at the Hyatt Centric in Dublin, Ireland.

This conference brings together thought leaders and experts across life sciences, validation, compliance, and digital transformation. Attendees will gather to explore the evolving future of Computer Software Assurance (CSA), Computer System Validation (CSV), data integrity, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and regulatory innovation.

A key highlight of Zifo's participation will be an expert session led by Loganathan Kumarasamy, Global Head of Compliance Services at Zifo.

Session Details:

Track: AI for Paperless Validation

AI for Paperless Validation Title: AI for Paperless Validation: How Intelligent Automation Transforms Documentation

AI for Paperless Validation: How Intelligent Automation Transforms Documentation Date & Time: June 2, 2026 | 13:50 – 14:30

June 2, 2026 | 13:50 – 14:30 Speaker: Loganathan Kumarasamy (MS, RAC, AIGP), Global Head – Compliance Services, Zifo

During his presentation, Loganathan will detail how organizations can apply AI to generate, review, and manage validation deliverables without compromising data integrity. He will share actionable perspectives on:

Advancing GxP compliant digital transformation through paperless validation.

Enabling smarter, risk-based approaches in regulated environments using AI.

Critical factors to consider for the successful implementation of AI in GxP settings.

In addition to the speaking session, Zifo invites all attendees to visit its dedicated exhibit space. The Zifo team will be available to connect, share insights, and discuss how they are partnering with organizations to accelerate innovation across the life sciences sector. Visitors to the booth can learn more about Zifo's capabilities in:

CSA and CSV modernization

AI-ready quality and compliance strategies

Digital validation transformation

Scalable and compliant data ecosystems

Smarter risk-based approaches for regulated labs and manufacturing

"We are looking forward to great conversations, making new connections, and experiencing an inspiring event alongside the broader life sciences community," Loganathan said.

To know more about Zifo's Practical AI program, please visit: and https://zifornd.com/practical-ai-blueprints/

For more information about the conference or to register for the event, please visit the KENX website at: https://kenx.org/conferences/csv-csa-university-europe-2026/

About Zifo

Zifo is the leading global enabler of AI and data driven enterprise informatics for science driven organizations. With extensive solutions and services expertise spanning research, development, manufacturing, and clinical domains, we serve a diverse range of industries, including Pharma, Biotech, Chemicals, Food and Beverage, Oil & Gas, and FMCG. Trusted by over 190 science-focused organizations worldwide, Zifo is the partner of choice for advancing digital scientific innovation. www.zifornd.com

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SOURCE Zifo Technologies