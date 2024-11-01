Zift Featured as a Top 5 Payment Provider in Payspace Magazine

SPANISH FORK, Utah, Nov. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- We are excited to announce that Zift has been highlighted in a recent article published by Payspace Magazine titled "Top 5 Payment Gateway Providers in 2025." This detailed review compares the leading payment gateway providers, offering businesses valuable insights into selecting the best solution for their needs.

In the article, Zift is recognized for its robust and scalable embedded payment solutions tailored specifically for Vertical SaaS platforms, CRM's, and business management systems. The article highlights how Zift simplifies merchant onboarding, supports credit and ACH payments in the US and Canada, and provides extensive merchant remittance and reconciliation features. Furthermore, the review emphasizes how private equity firms can monetize transactions within their portfolio companies by leveraging Zift's embedded payments capabilities.

Zift Named Top 5 Payment Provider for 2025 by Payspace Magazine, Celebrated for its Scalable Embedded Payment Solutions Post this

According to the article, Zift is particularly well-suited for vertical SaaS platforms seeking to embedd payments seamlessly into their service offerings. Its robust feature set also makes it ideal for private equity firms looking to enhance portfolio value through payment monetization strategies. For platforms that require streamlined onboarding, omnichannel payment capabilities, and robust reporting, Zift offers a comprehensive solution that is both scalable and efficient.

To read the full article and discover how Zift compares to other top providers, visit Payspace Magazine.

For more information on Zift and how it can empower your platform with embedded payment solutions, visit Zift's official website.

Contact: Katherine Pensatori

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 877-456-1382 x 2

SOURCE Zift