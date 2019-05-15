Zift Solutions Launches Strategic Partner Program

JERSEY CITY, N.J. and RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C. and OXFORD, England, May 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Enterprise Channel Management leader Zift Solutions has launched a new strategic partner program: Zift Zone . Zift Zone is a marketplace connecting Zift customers to its growing ecosystem of trusted and certified agencies, applications, and service providers, all of whom drive channel success.

"Zift Solutions is proud to partner with select agencies, technology vendors, and service providers who believe in our vision of end-to-end Enterprise Channel Management and can expand the reach, capacity, and revenue of our customer base," said Gordon Rapkin, CEO of Zift Solutions.

Current and new Zift Solutions customers will be able to choose from a menu of agency, technology, and service providers, such as AchieveUnite , Bombora , and Televerde , to enhance their channel programs and operations. The program is built on and supported by ZiftONE , the first and only all-in-one platform that connects and simplifies channel sales, marketing, and operations.

Zift Agency Partners specialize in creating content, campaigns, and educational courses optimized for ZiftONE and designed to engage channel partners. They provide dedicated outreach, partner onboarding, and training services -- and can even run campaigns for partners from start-to-finish.

According to Zift Agency Partner Televerde , "Building strong partnerships is critical to our success. As such, we are thrilled to formally partner with Zift Solutions to help deliver ZiftONE's world-class enterprise channel management platform, which will provide deeper insights and intuitive management to our customer base while expanding our reach within Zift's portfolio of customers," said Morag Lucey, CEO of Televerde. "This collaboration is a key step for us at Televerde as we continue to identify and align with world-class technology offerings."

Zift Zone Technology Partners improve marketing impact, help organizations use and profit from their data assets, and maximize the power of extended IT infrastructure. They provide leading-edge technology and applications to support specific initiatives, such as Account-Based Marketing, Social Listening, Data Cleansing, and MDF management.

The leading provider of B2B demographic, firmographic, and intent data, Bombora , is a Zift Zone Technology Partner. "We're excited to connect with and help Zift Solutions customers harness the full power of their data assets and pro-actively engage partners with ZiftONE," said Charles Crnoevich, Head of Partnerships for Bombora.

Zift Zone Service Partners help channel organizations expand into new geographies and industry verticals with custom development services, budgeting, and planning oversight, as well as offer partner tiering, program design and more for indirect sales organizations.

Zift Zone Service Partner AchieveUnite helps companies of all sizes generate maximum results from their channel and alliance partner organizations. "AchieveUnite is excited to partner with Zift Solutions and its Enterprise Channel Management platform, ZiftONE. Clients led by deep requirements and needs in this space are a sweet spot for ZiftONE and a strong focus for AchieveUnite's Automation Team," said Theresa Caragol, Founder and CEO of AchieveUnite.

To learn more about Zift's Strategic Alliance Partnership program, its partners, or to join the Zift Zone, visit https://ziftsolutions.com/strategic-alliance-partners/ .

About Zift Solutions

Zift Solutions is the Enterprise Channel Management leader, delivering the people, processes and technology organizations require to drive channel success. Relied on by more than 80% of top channel chiefs, Zift boosts channel partner program productivity, and profitability by automating and aligning marketing, sales, and operational processes. The ZiftONE platform integrates seamlessly with established systems and infrastructure to speed time-to-sales, create an exceptional partner experience, and provide faster ROI. To learn more, visit www.ziftsolutions.com , follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn , and join the conversation via Channel Chatter .

