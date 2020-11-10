Zift Solutions Named a Leader in Partner Relationship Management

Analyst Firm Recognizes Zift as a PRM Leader in 2020

JERSEY CITY, N.J. and RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C. and OXFORD, England, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Enterprise Channel Management provider Zift Solutions was named as a "Leader" in The Forrester Wave™: Partner Relationship Management, Q4 2020 report by Forrester Research, Inc.

Vendors were evaluated for the Forrester Wave™ based on 22 criteria grouped into three categories: current offering, strategy, and market presence. In the evaluation, Zift received the highest possible scores in ten criteria including: Partner education and training; Lead and opportunity management; Deal registration, pricing and management; Marketing through/with partners and MDFs; Partner portal and content management; Integrations with back-end systems; Incentives management and workflow; Business planning and QBR automation; and Supporting products, services, and ecosystem.

According to Forrester's evaluation authored by Jay McBain, "Zift is a Leader in 'The Forrester Wave™ Through-Channel Marketing Automation, Q2 2020,' and the introduction of ZiftOne will set it apart in pure PRM use cases. Zift is a good fit for technology and manufacturing companies looking for robust end-to-end channel management capabilities from a reimagined easy-to-use platform purpose-built for self-service."

"We believe Zift's recognition as a PRM Leader in the 2020 WAVE, including receiving the highest possible scores in in ten criteria, is a recognition of Zift's commitment to innovation and the power of our innovative enterprise channel management platform. ZiftONE has the unique ability to bring together Sales and Marketing to collaboratively manage the entire sales pipeline from top to bottom, and to put the power in the hands of Channel Account Managers to drive channel success," said Gordon Rapkin, CEO of Zift Solutions. "Zift has reinvented how the channel operates using insights from the market and our customers, and we are pleased with Forrester's recognition of our industry leadership."

"It has always been our mission to include everything a channel program needs to deliver value in one platform," said Laz Gonzalez, Zift's Chief Strategy Officer. "We believe earning a Leader ranking in the Forrester WAVE report for PRM following on the heels of receiving a Leader ranking in the Forrester report The Forrester Wave™: Through-Channel Marketing Automation (TCMA), Q2 2020 shows Zift is the only vendor to bring both the breadth and the depth of functionality required by serious channel chiefs, who are looking to reinvent their programs to meet the needs of partners and the demanding buyers they serve."

The report also states, "Since our last PRM Wave, Zift has advanced its PRM capabilities as native functionality in a single platform and now positions itself as the single source of truth covering all aspects of channel marketing, sales, and operations for technology and manufacturing firms."

Moreover, the Forrester 2020 PRM Wave report notes, "Customers reported that ZiftOne delivers comprehensive functionality on top of a highly capable and configurable business rules engine platform and performs well on mobile devices. Customers also appreciate the attention to partner onboarding with best-in-class education, training and certification capabilities."

ZiftONE is the only enterprise channel management platform that delivers a treasure trove of actionable insights to Channel Chiefs and Channel Sales derived from the billions of data points Zift manages.

Zift's Chief Technology Officer Lionel Farr noted, "Markets are always changing and sit still for no one. This is especially true of the channel space, which is why continuous innovation is critical to the success of any product; it's central to our culture, and informs our strategy at Zift."

"Nutanix continues to be deeply focused on building digital experiences that delight our partners and scale our channel marketing, sales, and technical professionals -- and Zift has been an excellent partner in our journey," said Ben Gibson, Nutanix's Chief Marketing Officer.

To learn more about Zift's innovative vision, award-winning channel technology, and how ZiftONE drives channel success, visit www.ziftsolutions.com.

About Zift Solutions

Zift is the Enterprise Channel Management leader. Our ZiftONE platform enhances channel partner productivity and program profitability by automating sales, marketing, and operational processes all while integrating seamlessly with established systems and infrastructure. ZiftONE delivers all of the capabilities of Partner Relationship Management (PRM), Through Channel Marketing Automation (TCMA), and Channel Learning Management (C-LMS) in a single, innovative platform developed to maximize channel success in today's rapidly evolving partner landscape. Zift leads the market with the ZiftONE Step-Ahead Innovation Program™ that introduced CAM Accelerator™ to optimize sales execution and Zift Open-Access™ to collect and connect data from across your channel. To learn more, visit ziftsolutions.com , join the conversation via the blog Channel Chatter and follow us on Twitter @zift .

