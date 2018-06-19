Ziften Announces Appointment of New CEO

"I joined Ziften 3 plus years ago to be part of a company with endless opportunity," said Mike Hamilton. "The opportunity that lies in front of Ziften is enormous. I am hyper-focused on accelerating our innovation, and delivering threat protection for our customers. Their security and success will drive us. I am deeply honored and incredibly energized to lead Ziften."

"On behalf of the Ziften Board of Directors, I would like to thank Mr. Leaver for his service to our company," said Brian Beard, Chairman of the Board of Ziften. "Ziften made considerable progress under his leadership the last 6 years."

"It has been a sincere pleasure to lead Ziften and I am proud of all we accomplished," said Mr. Leaver. "I am thankful for the opportunity to have worked with a first-class team of professionals. I believe that the company will continue to succeed and excel."

About Ziften:

Ziften delivers all-the-time visibility and control for any asset, anywhere – client devices, servers, and cloud VMs – whether on-network or remote; connected or not. Our unified systems and security operations (SysSecOps) platform empowers IT and security operations teams to quickly repair user impacting endpoint issues, reduce their overall risk posture, speed security threat response, and increase operations productivity. Ziften's secure architecture delivers continuous, streaming endpoint monitoring and historical data collection for large and mid-sized enterprises, governments, and managed security service providers (MSSP). Learn more at https:/ziften.com.

