Ziften Appoints Enterprise Sales Veteran Mickey DiPietro as Vice President of Sales

Prior to joining Ziften, DiPietro was Vice President of Sales / GM Americas at Cyren from 2016-2019 where he created a highly technical, strategic sales team from the ground up, significantly growing new customer acquisitions in less than 3 years. Prior to Cyren, DiPietro was at Zscaler where he was responsible for new mid-market customer acquisition. And prior to that, DiPietro was responsible for leading and building mid-market enterprise sales teams for Authenic8, Google Apps, and Postini.

"Mickey is an experienced sales executive with a long track record of building, training, and mentoring high performing sales teams," said Mike Hamilton, Chief Executive Officer, Ziften. "Ziften is experiencing strong growth in the endpoint security software market, and we are fortunate to add someone of his caliber to help drive our expanding sales team. I have the utmost confidence that he will contribute strong leadership centered on the needs of our customers and partners during this exciting time of growth for Ziften."

"I'm excited by the opportunity to take a fast growing cybersecurity company's sales team to the next level," said DiPietro. "The rapid adoption of Ziften's cloud-delivered endpoint protection plus visibility and hardening platform along with the team's commitment to innovation gives me the necessary tools to build and maximize the performance of its salesforce."

About Ziften:

We simplify endpoint protection plus visibility. Ziften's cloud-delivered endpoint protection platform prevents attacks on all enterprise endpoints – laptops, desktops, servers, and cloud. The low-profile single agent deploys in minutes enabling advanced AV, endpoint detection and response, plus endpoint visibility and hardening. The result is simple, continuous endpoint protection to stop attacks with the people and budget you already have. https://ziften.com.

