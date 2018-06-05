Ziften joins Microsoft Community in Contributing to Windows Defender ATP Advanced Hunting Project - Targeting Growth in Fileless Attacks

The Windows Defender ATP advanced hunting capability gives customers the tools to instantly hunt for threats and breaches across 6 months of endpoint behavioral and configuration data, and the advanced hunting community contributes threat hunting queries available directly within the Windows Defender ATP advanced hunting console and in the Github repository.

Today's announcement builds on the news that Ziften's Zenith security platform is integrated with Windows Defender ATP delivering a cloud-based "single pane of glass" to detect, view, investigate, and respond to advanced cyber-attacks and breaches on Windows, macOS and Linux endpoints.

Advanced Hunting Project

Fileless attacks, also known as zero-footprint attacks, or non-malware attacks are on the rise – 77 percent of compromised attacks in 2017 were fileless.[1] The Microsoft advanced hunting project simplifies cyber threat hunting, or the process of proactively and iteratively searching through networks to detect and isolate these advanced threats. Ziften's participation in the advanced hunting community provides mutual customers:

Visibility and Behavioral Analytics for macOS and Linux Systems: Ziften's integration with Windows Defender ATP provides real-time and 6-months of historical visibility and behavioral analytics for macOS and Linux systems.

Ziften's integration with Windows Defender ATP provides real-time and 6-months of historical visibility and behavioral analytics for macOS and Linux systems. Advanced Hunting Queries: Threat hunting can be a tedious manual process. Ziften's advanced hunting developments and contributions simplify this manual hunting process and enable automations where practicable.

Threat hunting can be a tedious manual process. Ziften's advanced hunting developments and contributions simplify this manual hunting process and enable automations where practicable. Cross-Platform Advanced Hunting: Ziften developments include cross-platform queries to identify potential threats such as lateral movement by threat actors across mixed endpoint enterprise environments.

"As a member of the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association, Ziften is excited to contribute our macOS, Linux, and cross-platform hunting expertise with the Microsoft advanced hunting community," said Josh Harriman, Vice President of Cyber Security Intelligence, Ziften. "Bringing together our deep macOS and Linux know-how, with Microsoft's Windows intelligence, and our customers' familiarity with their systems environments creates the best of all worlds for our mutual customers' security teams tasked with conducting threat hunting exercises. The easier and more automated we can make the hunting process, the more successful customers will be in finding and eliminating potential threats and risks."

