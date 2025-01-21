Zig-Zag® Launches Limited Edition Vintage Collection Rolling Papers

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Zig-Zag®, iconic rolling paper company, is proud to unveil the Zig-Zag® Limited Edition Vintage Collection Rolling Papers, a celebration of over 145 years of unmatched quality and craftsmanship. This exclusive collection pays homage to the brand's iconic heritage, bringing a timeless touch of nostalgia to its trusted rolling papers.

The launch of the Zig-Zag® Vintage Collection extends beyond rolling papers with a line of limited-edition graphic t-shirts and hoodies, allowing consumers to embrace the brand's legacy in style. A visual campaign featuring iconic multi-generational families and friends including: famous musicians Rohan Marley and his son, YG Marley shot by Ro.lex, GaTa and his childhood friends, shot by Alex Stone, and influencer Natalie Benson together with her mother and sister shot by Sam Millstein will also roll-out to celebrate the rich history with superior product features designed to meet the needs of discerning consumers.

"It's about respect for the plant, the process, and the people who've kept it real." Said Rohan Marley. "We have been rolling with Zig Zag since the beginning, because when you're rolling with the OG, you know you're keeping it authentic. It's a staple, a tradition that has stood the test of time. "Legacy"."

Natalie Benson added, "The first time I smoked with my younger sister felt like we were coming together not just as sisters, but as friends. Growing up with siblings, you automatically assume a hierarchy based on age and tend to identify with the placement you are in order of siblings. I'm the middle child (lol). But when we came to an age where we were smoking weed, it felt like something that evened the playing field and brought us together. There's something so intimate about sharing a joint and creating memories. Now that we are both adults, it is something we can enjoy together in order to elevate our everyday experiences."

"Zig-Zag® has been a trusted name for over 145 years, and the Vintage Collection is our way of honoring that legacy while continuing to innovate," said Mark Zatta, Senior Brand Manager. "This collection is not just about rolling papers—it's about celebrating a culture of quality, craftsmanship, and authenticity."

The Zig-Zag® Vintage Collection combines the brand's rich history with superior product features designed to meet the needs of discerning consumers:

A Legacy of Trust: Over a century of excellence built on quality and innovation.

Variety and Convenience: Available in a 24-count carton featuring multiple sizes and styles to suit every preference.

Unmatched Quality: Consistently slow and even-burning papers for a premium experience.

Natural Ingredients: Made with 100% natural gum arabic for a clean and authentic experience.

Exclusive Packaging: Limited-edition designs that reflect Zig-Zag's storied history, delivering a nostalgic aesthetic.

The Zig-Zag® Limited Edition Vintage Rolling Papers are exclusively available in 24-pack cartons with multiple sizes and styles online for the price for the following: French Orange /Original White/ Ultra Thin /Kutcorners/ French Orange King Booklet: $3.50, French Orange /Original White/ Ultra Thin /Kutcorners/ French Orange King Carton: $50.99, Unbleached /Hemp/ Unbleached King/ Hemp King Booklet: $2.50, Unbleached /Hemp/ Unbleached King/ Hemp King Carton: $30.99 and New Vintage T-shirts: $29.99 and New Vintage Hoodies: $69.99. Zig-Zag's commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction is reflected in these high-quality products that cater to the diverse preferences of their consumers. The Zig-Zag® Limited Edition Vintage Rolling Papers are available for purchase at www.zigzag.com . The Apparel Collection will be available for a limited time online at the new official www.zigzagsupply.com .

About Zig-Zag:

Zig-Zag has been manufacturing the world's most iconic rolling papers for over 140 years. Now celebrating its 145th anniversary, the brand has continued to innovate and meet the evolving demand for high-quality rolling papers that have aligned with notable culture and counterculture moments throughout the years since its inception. It was first thrust into the cultural spotlight with the help of a young rapper from Compton, California. Dr. Dre's debut studio album, "The Chronic," would go triple platinum, land him multiple Grammy nominations, and a Grammy win for Best Rap Solo Performance on his hit "Let Me Ride." Dre's album paid homage to Zig-Zag in more than one way, but most notably on the album's cover art, with the rapper's face framed by the iconic Zig-Zag emblem. With the success of the album came a new wave of recognition for the brand, helping solidify Zig-Zag as a pop culture staple.

