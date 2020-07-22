Zigazoo adds human moderation to suite of safety features

NEW YORK, July 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Just a week after surpassing 1 million video views, Zigazoo is announcing that it has integrated human moderation to expand its offering to more users and display more user-generated content on the video feed. Users can now add a video to the feed and it will be accepted or rejected by professional moderators based on Zigazoo's school-friendly guidelines. In a media universe where students are almost always passive observers of content, Zigazoo is shifting the paradigm by putting students in the driver's seat as creators.

Human moderation is the latest safety feature Zigazoo has added to ensure a vibrant, positive-only, secure environment for families and students. Other measures include a verified single sign-up process, user control of video privacy settings, and a decision by its founders to not include private messaging, commenting, or negative emojis on Zigazoo. Zigazoo's security and privacy measures are recognized by child safety sites like Protect Young Eyes who said that the "contents and features of the app are appropriate for young kids."

Social media platforms typically give users blanket permission to post any content and encourage negative emojis, comments, and private messaging — even when they are from fake accounts and bots — because they are drivers of advertising revenue. Zigazoo takes the opposite approach, believing that a "walled garden" of school-friendly user-generated content is the way forward for educational media. Zigazoo users are only able to view videos that make it through a stringent human moderation process and interact using positive-only emojis that promote healthy online relationships.

Zak Ringelstein, CEO of Zigazoo, says, "In contrast to most social media platforms, Zigazoo is proud to be building a network where there is nothing but safe, positive interactions. We believe it is possible to appeal to the best in our humanity as opposed to the worst on the internet, and we encourage all other technology platforms for children and adults to do the same."

Zigazoo is the leader in children's short-form video media. Compared to Sesame Street by TechCrunch for its ability to combine "education with entertainment," Zigazoo enables students to respond to prompts with short videos which can be viewed on an endless feed of edutainment. Zigazoo is free for all users.

