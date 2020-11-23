Zigazoo adds Laurie Berkner and new Netflix show to interactive content library

NEW YORK, Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Zigazoo is announcing that they have added award-winning children's music artist, The Laurie Berkner Band, and hit Netflix Jr. show, Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt, to their popular edutainment app. Using Zigazoo's platform, users can now share videos in response to content by one of the world's most famous children's musicians and one of Netflix's popular TV shows.

Named "the queen of kids' music" by People Magazine, Laurie Berkner will share music projects on Zigazoo alongside other Grammy-nominated children's music artists already on Zigazoo including the Alphabet Rockers and current band member, Brady Rymer. The STEM-inspired new Netflix show, Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt, has also launched on Zigazoo through a collaboration with Young Minds Inspired (YMI).

Laurie Berkner says, "I'm really excited to be part of this new platform, it's so fun to be able to reimagine ways that kids can interact with my music and videos!"

Zak Ringelstein, CEO of Zigazoo says, "Our goal since we launched earlier this year has been to bring the highest caliber content in the world to children, and we are proud to add Laurie Berkner and Netflix's Chico Bon Bon to Zigazoo. My kids already sing Laurie Berkner's music by heart and now they get to interact directly with someone they love. That is special for my kids and every child who adores her!"

Families who sign up for Zigazoo can start engaging with Laurie Berkner and Chico Bon Bon shows immediately for no charge. Zigazoo is also kicking off a week of Thanksgiving activities starting today through Friday, November 27th. Every day, Zigazoo will spotlight a new Thanksgiving theme through featured channel partner projects, contests, as well as readings from award-winning children's authors.

Hailed as "a smarter screen time activity" by TechCrunch and lauded by children's media advocacy organizations for its safety, Zigazoo enables kids to share video responses to projects built by leading museums, educators, and media stars. Families can join the Zigazoo global community or teachers can create a Zigazoo classroom for free.

