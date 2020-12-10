Zigazoo adds "Shoutouts" to promote positive digital relationships and proactively curb online bullying

NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Popular kids social learning app, Zigazoo , is announcing that it has added "shoutouts" to its suite of safe, positive-only interactivity tools. Building on a trend organically created by the Zigazoo community whereby users shoutout one another at the beginning of their videos, users can now shoutout friends by tagging them on their videos.

Instead of encouraging "hate-scrolling" and bullying that feeds into negative and addictive online habits, Zigazoo is differentiating itself from the rest of the social media landscape by proactively fostering positive digital friendships among its nearly 100,000 users.

With the addition of "shoutouts," Zigazoo encourages kids to share memorable learning moments with their friends. Users can now challenge their Zigazoo friends to contests, share supportive messages, and invite others to respond to the same projects. "Shoutouts" notify users that they are tagged so they can have safe, enriching social interaction in the absence of playdates or school-yard adventures.

Zak Ringelstein, CEO of Zigazoo, says, "We have to thank the Zigazoo community for organically developing the idea of the "shoutout." Thousands of our families started the "Zigazoo shoutout" on their own and we are thrilled to be able to amplify their kindness with this new tagging feature."

Hailed as "a smarter screen time activity" by TechCrunch and lauded by children's media advocacy organizations for its safety, Zigazoo believes in the power of kid-created video. On Zigazoo, kids create video responses to projects built by leading museums, educators, and media stars. Sign up is free for both families and classrooms.

