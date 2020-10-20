Zigazoo announces virtual Halloween costume contest, the first of many online Halloween activities the social learning platform will host

NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Zigazoo is hosting a virtual Halloween costume contest that begins today and lasts through Halloween night. In lieu of beloved in-person Halloween costume contests that have been cancelled due to Covid-19, children across the world are dressing up in their Halloween costumes and sharing videos of them with friends on Zigazoo's kid-safe social learning network. Users can vote for their favorite costume by reacting to videos using emojis until Halloween night at 11:59 pm ET and the winners of the contest will be announced on Monday, November 2nd.

As is the case with all Zigazoo videos, every Halloween costume submission will go through a human moderation process . Video submissions only show up on the feed and will be entered into the contest if they pass Zigazoo's "school-friendly" protocols, which have been lauded by children's media advocacy groups like Common Sense Media and Protect Young Eyes.

Zigazoo's Costume Contest is the first of several Halloween activities the social learning platform will host from now until October 31st. Next week, virtual activities will include jack-o-lantern making, haunted house tours, Halloween joke telling, decoration sharing, and trick-or-treating.

Zak Ringelstein, CEO of Zigazoo says, "Given that Covid-19 restricts the in-person joy of costume contests, we at Zigazoo decided we'd do our part and provide children the opportunity to still create lasting memories of dressing up with their friends this Halloween."

About Zigazoo

Hailed as the "future of remote learning" by TechCrunch and lauded by children's media advocacy organizations for its safety, Zigazoo enables families and classrooms to share video responses to projects built by leading museums, zoos, teachers, and media stars. Families can join the Zigazoo global community or teachers can create a Zigazoo classroom for free.

