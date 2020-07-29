Zigazoo gives teachers and parents unlimited access to remote learning projects to "ease the planning burden" for new school year

NEW YORK, July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As most schools prepare for some kind of remote learning model for the 2020-2021 year, popular social learning app Zigazoo is announcing that it has opened its projects for sharing across platforms for the first time. Projects are now not only available on the Zigazoo app, but can be shared across social media and learning management platforms like Facebook and Google Classrooms. With this change, Zigazoo is encouraging teachers and parents to use their free projects as a central part of their remote learning or homeschooling curriculum.

Zigazoo hosts hundreds of educational projects that include prompts, instructions, multimedia, and lesson planning resources. For example, today award-winning children's author Jennifer Sattler is reading her counting book about farm animals called "Hide n Sheep" (Simon & Schuster) on Zigazoo and students are making their own number line videos in response on the Zigazoo app. Until this week, users would have to view this project exclusively in the app but now projects can be shared across the web on any platform the teachers and parents are already using. Teachers and parents can find projects on Zigazoo by browsing by subject or searching for projects using keywords.

Later this summer Zigazoo is launching "Zigazoo Channels", partnering with major children's entertainment companies, authors, musicians, museums, zoos, podcasts, libraries, influencers, and more to provide a robust selection of media-based projects to users. Zigazoo users will be able to access all of these projects and share them across platforms when they are released.

Zak Ringelstein, CEO of Zigazoo, says, "All of the unknowns in our world have made this school year hard enough and we thought that the least we could do is unlock our projects to ease the planning burden. It is our pleasure to offer teachers and parents free access to our world-class suite of fun learning projects, all of which were tailor-made for home learning. Each day, you can choose Zigazoo projects and assign them to your students."

About Zigazoo

Zigazoo is the leader in children's short-form video media. Compared to Sesame Street by TechCrunch for its ability to combine "education with entertainment," Zigazoo enables students to respond to prompts with short videos which can be viewed on an endless feed of edutainment. Zigazoo is free for all users.

