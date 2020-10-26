Zigazoo kicks off "Virtual Halloween Week," doubles user count since August

NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Zigazoo kicks off a week of virtual Halloween activities that will continue until Halloween night. As neighborhoods across America are cancelling in-person Halloween traditions amidst the Covid-19 pandemic, Zigazoo and their partner organizations are hosting a slew of virtual Halloween experiences and contests. Children across the world have the opportunity to dress up in their costumes and share Halloween videos with others on Zigazoo's kid-safe social learning network. The Zigazoo app has more than doubled its user base since August and families can download the app for free to participate in their virtual Halloween week.

The schedule for Zigazoo's Virtual Halloween Week is as follows:

Monday:

Virtual haunted house by the Phoenix Zoo (all day)

Costume contest by Zigazoo (all day)

A reading of "Sheep Trick-or-Treat" by Nancy Shaw (all day)

Tuesday:

Halloween jokes by Bings & Potts (all day)

Wednesday:

Spooky decorations by The Tech Interactive (all day)

A reading of "Duck & Goose Honk! Quack! BOO!" by Tad Hills (all day)

Thursday

Jack-o-lanterns by Brady Rymer (all day)

Friday

Halloween celebrations by The Glazer Museum (all day)

Saturday

Trick-or-treating by Philadelphia Zoo (all day)

Costume contest by Zigazoo (all day)

In addition to the daily partner projects, Zigazoo is hosting readings by best-selling children's authors Nancy Shaw and Tad Hills. Both Halloween-themed readings will be accompanied by a learning activity for students to record and share with others in true Zigazoo fashion.

Zak Ringelstein, CEO of Zigazoo says, "I am honored to lead an organization like Zigazoo that brings joy into kids lives during this extremely challenging time. A huge thanks to our partners for helping to create an unforgettable week of virtual Halloween experiences for families this year."

About Zigazoo

Hailed as "a smarter screen time activity" by TechCrunch and lauded by children's media advocacy organizations for its safety, Zigazoo enables kids to share video responses to projects built by leading museums, zoos, teachers, and media stars. Families can join the Zigazoo global community or teachers can create a Zigazoo classroom for free.

