NEW YORK, Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Market Overview

ZigBee Market is expected to register a CAGR of over 9.2% during the forecast period (2020 - 2025). It is the low-cost and low-powered mesh network that is widely deployed for controlling and monitoring applications, covering the range of 10-100 meters. This communication system is less expensive as well as simpler than the other proprietary short-range wireless sensor networks such as Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05865896/?utm_source=PRN



- Owing to the increasing consumer electronics industry due to the rising trend towards the adoption of smart devices is expected to drive the application of ZigBee based communication services used for monitoring and controlling devices based on IEEE 802.15.4 across the emerging economies.

- Growing demand for the Zigbee broad-based deployment of wireless networks with low-cost, low-power solutions, that provides the ability to run for years on inexpensive batteries for a host of monitoring and control applications across smart energy/smart grid & building automation systems with significant advancements is expected to drive the market.

- The rapid growth in the IoT applications across both commercial as well as residential sector is propelling the demand for the high replacement cost of Zigbee enabled appliance.



Scope of the Report

Zigbee is used in low data rate applications that require long battery life and secure networking. Zigbee communication is specially built to control the sensor networks on the IEEE 802.15.4 standard for wireless personal area networks (WPANs), which is the product from the Zigbee alliance. This communication standard defines the physical and Media Access Control (MAC) layers to handle many devices at low-data rates. These Zigbee's WPANs operate at 868 MHz, 902-928MHz and 2.4 GHz frequencies, where the data rate of 250 kbps is considered as best suited for periodic as well as intermediate two-way transmission of data between sensors and controllers.



Key Market Trends

Smart Homes & Building Sector is Gaining Traction Due to Emergence of Automation



- ZigBee network is primarily intended for low-duty cycle sensors, those active for less than 1% of the time. It is an IEEE 802.15.4-based suite used for high-level communication across the smart home ecosystem, due to its close proximity, low data rate, and low power system features.

- Zigbee uses a variety of information transfer mechanisms, such as direct, group, and broadcasting addresses. Mesh network in this internet protocol can be established, which enables the long-distance communication of information across the building automation sector.

- Further, with the increasing investments and adoption of smart home technologies, consumers start to perceive products, such as voice-activated assistants and smart security systems, as standard household items rather than redundant luxuries, thereby driving the application of the Zigbee communication product integrated across the end-user industry.



North America to Register the Largest Market During the Forecast Period



- Smart homes are on the rise across North America where people in the region are increasingly looking to automate their homes. Dependence on their smartphones and mobile apps is set to increase as smartphones offer an attractive and intuitive window into controlling smart home technology.

- With nearly 30 million U.S. households projected to add smart home technology, the products consumers are looking to add to their homes include connected cameras, video doorbells, connected light bulbs, smart locks, and smart speakers, that find the application of Zigbee standards for its communication medium.

- Also, the adoption of voice-powered smart speakers is taking off, with an estimate of smart devices such as the Amazon Echo, Google Home, and Sonos One that will be installed in most of the U.S. households, thereby driving the application of the Zigbee connectivity medium during the forecast period.



Competitive Landscape

The ZigBee market is moderately competitive and consists of a few major players. In terms of market share, some of the players currently dominate the market. However, with the advancement in communication technology across the connectivity medium, new players are increasing their market presence thereby expanding their business footprint across the emerging economies.



- September 2019 - Silicon Labs has launched a new portfolio of highly integrated, secure Wireless Gecko modules that reduce development cost and complexity, making it easier to add robust mesh networking connectivity to a wide range of Internet of Things (IoT) products. The new MGM210x and BGM210x Series 2 modules support leading mesh protocols (Zigbee, Thread and Bluetooth mesh), Bluetooth Low Energy and multiprotocol connectivity, thereby offering a one-stop wireless solution to improve mesh network performance for line-powered IoT systems ranging from smart LED lighting to home and industrial automation.

- July 2019 - Digi International announced its family of Digi Connect IT serial consoles: Digi Connect IT Mini, Digi Connect IT 4, Digi Connect IT 16 and Digi Connect IT 48. These infrastructure management solutions are ideal to connect remote IT devices in the data center or to connect customer premises equipment, like routers, in a branch office with options from a single device to fully populated racks.



Reasons to Purchase this report:

- The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

- Report customization as per the client's requirements

- 3 months of analyst support



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05865896/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

www.reportlinker.com

