ZiGGY Selected for Pilot in Birmingham and Tuscaloosa, AL

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EV Safe Charge Inc., a leading provider of flexible electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions, today announced that its revolutionary mobile robotic EV charger, ZiGGY®, has been selected for a pilot program in Birmingham and Tuscaloosa, Ala. Supported by Alabama Power Company, Techstars Alabama EnergyTech Accelerator, the AMP Center at The University of Alabama, and Innovation Depot, the pilot is demonstrating ZiGGY's capabilities at locations including AMP Center (December 5) and Innovation Depot during Founder Fest (December 10-11).

"EV Safe Charge developed ZiGGY to solve one of the EV industry's biggest challenges: accessible and scalable charging infrastructure," said Caradoc Ehrenhalt, Founder and CEO of EV Safe Charge. "We are thrilled to partner with these forward-thinking organizations in Alabama to demonstrate ZiGGY's transformative potential to meet diverse EV charging needs."

ZiGGY represents a leap forward in EV infrastructure. As a mobile robotic charging solution, it can autonomously deliver power to vehicles in various locations, eliminating the need for extensive infrastructure overhauls. Following a successful pilot with the city of Barcelona, Spain at the beginning of the year, the pilot in Alabama provides an additional unique opportunity to showcase ZiGGY in real-world settings and further the state's commitment to clean energy innovation.

"At Alabama Power, we are dedicated to driving innovation that shapes the future of energy and adds value to our customers' lives," said Hasin Gandhakwala, electric transportation manager at Alabama Power. "Supporting the ZiGGY pilot reflects our commitment to advancing energy solutions that enhance the EV experience, meet customer needs, and further position Alabama as a leader in the EV industry."

"The ZiGGY pilot, with one of its key locations at AMP Center, is a powerful example of how collaboration between industry leaders and local tech hubs can transform the EV charging experience, enhance customer convenience, and position Alabama at the forefront of the EV industry," said Michael Malley, Manager of Strategic Research Partnerships at the Alabama Transportation Institute and Alabama Mobility & Power Center. "At AMP Center at The University of Alabama, we're proud to support initiatives that not only advance technology but also create lasting impact in our communities. We are excited to see the innovation driving the future of energy and mobility."

"I'm so excited to have EV Safe Charge demonstrating their incredible potential with ZiGGY. It makes me really proud to see all the progress and traction that has been made. I know everyone will be amazed and inspired to see the future of EV charging," said Matthew Jaeh, Managing Director, Techstars Alabama EnergyTech Accelerator.

"Innovation Depot is excited to host the ZiGGY pilot right here in our very own facility. We're grateful to Alabama Power for choosing our location to run this pilot and for their commitment to advancing innovation. As the tech hub of Birmingham, we're proud to support startups with products like ZiGGY that enhance their momentum through the Techstars Alabama EnergyTech program. This pilot highlights the real-world impact of their technology and its potential to transform the EV charging experience," said Brooke Gillis, CEO of Innovation Depot.

About EV Safe Charge

EV Safe Charge Inc. is a leader in flexible EV charging technology, offering end-to-end solutions to support the rapidly growing EV market. Its mobile charging innovation, ZiGGY, is designed to deliver reliable, on-demand EV charging in a wide variety of settings, addressing the critical need for scalable charging infrastructure.

