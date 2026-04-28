Zight Agent Transforms Screen Recordings into Intelligent, Actionable Agents

New AI agent transforms screen recording into actionable workflows, enabling teams to automate, communicate, and resolve issues faster than ever

SAN FRANCISCO, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Zight, the AI-powered visual communication platform used by millions of professionals worldwide, today announced the launch of Zight Agent—a breakthrough capability that transforms screen recordings into intelligent, automated workflows.

Built on Zight's platform for screen-recording videos, screenshots, and GIFs, Zight Agent turns every recording into a one-click AI workflow. Instead of simply watching a video, users can launch an Agent that follows the recorded steps and completes the task in real time.

"Zight Agent represents a fundamental shift in how work gets done," said Scott Smith, CEO of Zight. "We're moving from simply recording what happened to enabling AI to understand, communicate, and take action on behalf of teams. Just record what you want to happen, and we'll spin up an agent that takes those actions for you."

This shift marks a new paradigm—from passive content to active execution. With Zight Agent, teams can trigger agents directly from recordings, generate summaries and next steps instantly, and enable workflows that document and progress automatically.

"By combining visual context with agent-driven automation, we're bridging the gap between human communication and machine execution," added Sachin Lad, CTO of Zight. "Zight Agent allows AI systems to not only see what's happening on screen, but to interpret it and contribute meaningfully to workflows."

The result is a move beyond static communication into dynamic, AI-assisted execution—helping customer support, product, engineering, and operations teams reduce back-and-forth, accelerate resolution times, and scale knowledge sharing across the organization.

Designed for the AI-native workplace, Zight Agent supports a wide range of use cases, including customer support resolution, product debugging and QA, sales and onboarding workflows, and internal documentation and training. By integrating seamlessly with existing tools, it extends the value of visual communication into every part of the organization.

Availability

To join the Zight Agent waitlist, visit https://zight.com/agent/

About Zight

Zight is an AI-powered visual communication platform, offering tools that simplify collaboration and boost productivity. Trusted by over 5 million users at Fortune 500 companies worldwide, Zight transforms the way teams work and communicate, making it easier to focus on what matters most. Record a video and let Zight AI do the rest.

Press Contact: Marketing, (415) 429-4296, http://www.zight.com/

SOURCE Zight