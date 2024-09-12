Zight AI Celebrates Processing 1 Million Videos

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Zight, the leading AI-powered screen recording and visual communication tool, proudly announces that it has processed its 1 millionth video. This milestone reflects Zight's commitment to enhancing workflow efficiency, speeding up collaboration, and transforming how teams communicate through video.

Zight AI automates video tasks like transcription, captioning, smart title generation, and summarization, making video content more searchable and accessible. These features enable teams to reduce meetings, accelerate decision-making, and improve communication, creating a seamless experience for users.

"We are thrilled to reach this significant milestone of processing our 1 millionth video," said Sachin Lad, CTO of Zight. "Our AI capabilities have redefined how teams collaborate by automating video context and accessibility, ultimately saving users time and enhancing productivity. This is just the beginning; we are constantly exploring new ways to elevate video communication."

Scott Smith, CEO of Zight, added, "Zight AI is fundamentally changing how businesses communicate. By making videos instantly searchable and engaging, we are not just saving our customers time but also ensuring their content is impactful. The positive feedback and rapid adoption we've seen confirm that Zight is a game-changer in the world of visual communication."

Key Features of Zight AI:

Automatic Transcription and Captioning: Supports over 50 languages, enhancing video accessibility.

Smart Titles and Summaries: Automatically generates relevant titles and descriptions, providing valuable context.

Enhanced Asynchronous Communication: Facilitates effective collaboration without the need for constant meetings.

Improved Searchability: Makes video content easy to locate and reference through automated transcripts and summaries.

With over 5 million users worldwide, Zight is continuously innovating, bringing advanced AI capabilities to every screen recording and video created on its platform. For more information, visit Zight AI .

Zight remains committed to advancing its AI capabilities, with several innovative features set to launch soon. Upcoming enhancements include Smart Chapters, enabling automatic organization of video content, multi-language translation for summaries and transcriptions, automatic tagging, and much more. These updates are designed to streamline workflows and enhance user experience, reaffirming Zight's dedication to innovation and customer success.

About Zight

Zight is an asynchronous communication platform enabling better communications through instantly-shareable videos, screenshots, and screen recordings. Trusted by over five million loyal users at Fortune 500 organizations, including Adobe, Zendesk, and Salesforce. Zight customers can communicate with clarity, flexibility and efficiency. Click record and let Zight AI improve your workflow.

