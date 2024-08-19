Zight Announces Executive Promotions and Launches New Podcast 'Inside the Workflow'

Zight Strengthens Leadership with Executive Promotions and Launches 'Inside the Workflow' Podcast to Deliver Exclusive Insights from Industry Leaders to Business Professionals

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Zight, the leading platform for remote communication and productivity, is excited to announce its new podcast series, "Inside the Workflow." This podcast aims to provide listeners with exclusive insights from executives at some of the world's most innovative and successful companies. The show will delve into the unique strategies and practices these leaders use to run their businesses effectively.

"Inside the Workflow" is designed for business professionals, entrepreneurs, and anyone interested in gaining a deeper understanding of how top executives navigate the complexities of today's business landscape. Each episode features in-depth interviews with executives who share their experiences, challenges, and the solutions that have driven their success.

"We're thrilled to launch 'Inside the Workflow' and offer our audience a behind-the-scenes look at how industry leaders manage their customers and business," said Joe Martin, CMO of Zight. "Our goal is to inspire and equip our listeners with practical insights that they can apply in their own businesses."

The first four episodes are now available, featuring engaging conversations with leaders of Lucid, Adobe, ADA, and Zight. Listeners can expect to gain valuable insights into leadership, team management, and the tools and techniques that these executives use to streamline their operations. Each episode is crafted to provide actionable advice and thought-provoking discussions that will benefit professionals across various industries.

"Inside the Workflow" is available on all major podcast platforms, including Apple Podcasts and Spotify . Don't miss out on the opportunity to learn from the best in the business – tune in and check out our first four episodes today!

In addition, Zight is thrilled to announce the appointment of Sachin Lad as its new Chief Technology Officer (CTO). Sachin brings a wealth of experience in engineering leadership, having served as our VP of Engineering since May 2022. Before joining Zight, Sachin held pivotal roles, including SVP of Engineering at Bank of America and VP of Engineering at AxiaMed, Inc., where he successfully led the acquisition of AxiaMed by Bank of America. His career also includes significant contributions as a Principal Software Engineer at Sonos and in managing product development for GoToMeeting at Citrix Online.

"Sachin's leadership and vision have already made a significant impact at Zight. We are confident that his innovative approach will continue to drive our technological growth and success," said Scott Smith, CEO of Zight.

Also, Zight has appointed Seraphin Hochart as its new Head of Product. Seraphin has been a valuable product leader at Zight for over 4 years. Before joining Zight, Seraphin worked in many startups including Breather, where he helped build the first prototype of the app and helped scale the product up until their acquisition by Industrious. He also bootstrapped a company in the edtech and AI space called Madame A's and shipped over 30 mobile applications through his career.

"Seraphin's dedication and expertise have been pivotal to our success. We are excited to see him lead our product team and drive further advancements in our platform," said Scott Smith, CEO of Zight.

Zight is a premier platform for remote communication and productivity, offering screen recorder , screenshot , and GIF maker tools that help teams collaborate more effectively and streamline their workflows. With a focus on innovation and user experience, Zight continues to lead the way in transforming how businesses operate in a digital world.

