Zight Announces Smart Actions and Free AI Suite Access Until March 2025 To Transform Worker Productivity

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Zight: The AI-Powered Platform defining productivity in the modern workplace, is introducing a revolutionary new product, Smart Actions, and an extraordinary holiday gift for the Zight community

Smart Actions is the latest Zight AI product that turns a video into a detailed step-by-step guide, an SOP, FAQ, or bug report streamlining your workflow like never before. Recent data shows that customers using Zight AI have significantly reduced the time to create documentation by more than half. Tedious tasks are now effortless with just a simple video recording—leaving the document production to Zight AI.

To help our community to start 2025 off right, Zight is offering its innovative AI suite—including current and future tools for meeting recording, note-taking, screen capture, annotation, and more—completely free for all existing users until March 31, 2025.

"The enthusiasm from our customers using Smart Actions has been incredible – and we want everyone to experience the magic. By giving access to our AI suite, we're sharing the full potential of our platform to save time, collaborate effortlessly, and achieve more," said Scott Smith, CEO of Zight. "This is our way of saying thank you to the incredible community of professionals, teams, and businesses that trust Zight to make their workday better."

What Customers Can Expect

Zight's AI platform simplifies complex tasks and elevates productivity. Key features include:

Smart Actions (beta): Automatically generate SOPs, training materials, marketing content, bug reports, and more with ease. Zight AI can even draft emails, create detailed task lists, and summarize key takeaways from meetings with just one click.

Zight AI: Instantly turn your videos into polished content with automatic titles, summaries, descriptions, smart chapters, transcriptions, and translations in 50+ languages.

Customizable Templates: Save time with pre-designed templates for creating professional-looking content tailored to your specific needs.

Real-Time Collaboration: Share annotated visuals and updates instantly with your team, ensuring seamless communication and faster decision-making.

Screen Capture & Annotation: Share your vision clearly with enhanced screen capture and annotation tools.

How to Access

Existing Customers: The AI suite is now live in your Zight account for Free, Pro, and Team. Simply login & create a video to start using these powerful tools. Enterprise accounts reach out to your account manager.

New Customers: Sign up for Zight today to immediately unlock free access to the AI suite until March 31, 2025 .

Why Now?

This exclusive offer underscores Zight's commitment to helping businesses thrive in today's fast-paced environment. By delivering cutting-edge technology at no cost, Zight aims to remove barriers and let users experience the transformative power of AI firsthand.

Act Fast

The free AI suite offer is only available until March 31, 2025. Don't wait—unlock the power of AI today and gain an edge over your competition. Missing this chance could mean falling behind in a fast-moving, AI-driven world.

For more information, visit zight.com/ai or watch a Smart Actions product demo here .

About Zight

Zight is a pioneer in AI-powered visual communication, offering tools that simplify collaboration and boost productivity. Trusted by over 5 million users at Fortune 500 companies worldwide, Zight transforms the way teams work and communicate, making it easier to focus on what matters most. Record a video and let Zight AI do the rest.

