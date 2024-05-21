Zight Unveils Duplicate & Version History Features, Appoints Joe Martin Head of Marketing

Zight remains dedicated to its customers, introducing new features and adding innovative leadership to drive ongoing growth and advancement.

SAN FRANCISCO, May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Zight introduces the Duplicate feature, which allows users to effortlessly create multiple versions of the same content, offering unparalleled flexibility and convenience. Available to all users, this feature proves particularly beneficial for Team, Pro, and Enterprise users, who can now generate new content iterations by duplicating historical versions without altering the original content. Users can experiment with edits, variations, or updates stress-free, thanks to the ability to duplicate current content versions.

CEO Scott Smith expressed his enthusiasm about the new product update, stating, "The Duplicate feature underscores our commitment to empowering users with flexible content creation tools. We believe it will assist in how our users approach content iteration, fostering creativity and efficiency."

Moreover, Zight introduces the Version History feature, enabling users to restore or replace historical versions of screenshots or video recordings. With detailed date and time stamps, users gain complete control over their content's history, simplifying revision management. Privacy remains a top priority, with only the content owner having access to the version history.

The Duplicate and Version History features are available on Zight's Pro, Team, and Enterprise plans. Pro and Team users will have access to full functionality during the beta period, with Pro and Team users limited to the two or three latest versions post-beta. Enterprise users will retain access to the full version history indefinitely.

These new features mark a significant milestone for Zight, empowering users across various industries to streamline their workflows and collaborate more effectively. To learn more about Zight and its latest updates, visit Zight.com.

Furthermore, Zight strengthens its leadership team with the addition of Joe Martin, a highly accomplished veteran in startup marketing boasting three prior CMO roles. With extensive experience driving marketing initiatives for multiple SaaS startups, alongside a tenure at Adobe and a Stanford business degree, Joe brings a wealth of strategic insight to the table. His appointment underscores Zight's unwavering dedication to strategic growth and continuous innovation.

"We are thrilled to welcome Joe Martin to the Zight team," remarked CEO Scott Smith. "His proven track record in driving marketing excellence will be instrumental as we continue to expand our user base and enhance our product offerings."

Learn more about Duplicate and Version history and how to get it setup here .

About Zight:

Zight is a leading provider of screenshot and video recording tools , offering intuitive solutions to streamline content creation and collaboration. With a focus on innovation and user-centric design, Zight enables millions of users worldwide to communicate and collaborate more effectively.

Create & share screenshots, screen recordings, and GIFs with Zight.

Join over 5 million users today. Get Zight for free.

About Zight

Zight (formerly CloudApp) is an asynchronous communication platform enabling better communications through instantly-shareable videos, screenshots, and screen recordings. Trusted by over four million loyal users at Fortune 500 organizations, including Adobe, Zendesk, and Salesforce. Zight customers can communicate with clarity, flexibility and efficiency.

