Zigmabit Inc. Starts a New Era in Cryptocurrency Mining

TOKYO, Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Zigmabit (www.zigmabit.com) is pleased to announce the formal launch of three new mining rigs with capabilities to take the global crypto space by storm. Led by some of the most experienced specialists in the cryptocurrency mining industry, Zigmabit has utilized ASIC chip technology to deliver three introductory products that are pre-configured for ease of use and promise return on investment within just one month.

The company is currently offering three different products - ZigBit 2.0, ZigBit 3.0 and the latest ZigBit 5.0, which support profitable operations on the blockchain of choice, according to a statement. The company has put together a brilliant hardware design to come up with products that will stand apart from the rest by delivering high hash rates and low power consumption. Prior to the launch of the product, each miner has been thoroughly evaluated, prototyped, and pressure tested under extreme conditions.

The company has accomplished this objective by maximizing the hash rate to a level that has never been achieved in this industry. These miners can operate under multiple algorithms and are capable of mining Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, and Dash. Mentioned below are the hash rate powers offered by the three miners.

Bitcoin: ZigBit 2.0. 260 TH/s, ZigBit 3.0. 330 TH/s, ZigBit 5.0. 2000 TH/s

Litecoin: ZigBit 2.0. 44 GH/s, ZigBit 3.0. 55 GH/s, ZigBit 5.0. 300 GH/s

Ethereum: ZigBit 2.0. 11 GH/s, ZigBit 3.0. 14 GH/s, ZigBit 5.0. 75 GH/s

Dash: ZigBit 2.0. 6 TH/s, ZigBit 3.0. 9 TH/s, ZigBit 5.0. 50TH/s

* Noiseless fans with improved aerodynamics of the blades and built-in anti-vibration pad

* Radiators with more than 15% increased rib area

* Silent high-pressure pumps

* Durability of more than 70,000 hours of working

"We made it easier for the common man to join the mining game. All you have to do is just plug in the socket and start mining," says Khan Huan, the CEO of Zigmabit.

To find out more about Zigmabit and their exquisite range of products, please visit http://www.zigmabit.com/

About Zigmabit: Zigmabit Miners is a manufacturer of high-quality cryptocurrency miners that deliver extremely high hash power without consuming a lot of power. Their team comprises of several top-level professionals from renowned organizations such as Samsung, Microsoft, IBM, and many others. Headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, the company currently has facilities in the United Kingdom and Germany.

http://www.zigmabit.com

