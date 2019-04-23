VALENCIA, Calif., April 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Zignature, a premium dog food brand, has partnered with Green Bay, WI retailer Family Pet Food Center to raise funds to pay the hospital bills of Pyro, a police dog wounded in action on April 7, 2019. Coordinated by the Bark N' Blue Foundation, the fundraiser launched on April 16, 2019 and will run through May 11, 2019.

Zignature and Family Pet Food Center Partner to Raise Funds for Green Bay Police Dog Wounded in Action

Pyro, a 2 ½-year-old Belgian Malinois with the Green Bay Police Department K-9 Unit, was stabbed three times in the neck during the apprehension of a suspect, and was treated onsite with a specialized Elite K-9 Tactical First Aid Field Kit, which first responders credit with saving his life. However, Pyro has required multiple surgeries at a cost that is already climbing upwards of $25,000, and, like most police dogs, Pyro was not insured, leaving the full cost of his care to the police department.

Zignature is a charitable supporter of the Green Bay Police Department, having donated its proprietary food to feed Pyro and his three fellow K-9 officers for the last six months. Zignature's Physiologically Tuned™ formula is meat first, limited ingredient, hypo-allergenic and low glycemic index for total canine vitality. As part of its partnership with Family Pet, Zignature will be matching donations made at the Family Pet retail location up to $5,000.

"Pyro is a hero who risks his life on a daily basis to keep the community of Green Bay safe," said Matt Pitchford, Senior Territory Manager, Midwest for Zignature. "He is one of the thousands of police dogs risking their lives to protect our communities and when we heard he was injured we knew we wanted to help."

Pyro has returned home to heal but has a long road to recovery ahead. If you would like to donate to Team Pyro, visit Family Pet Food Center located at 1228 South Military Avenue, Green Bay, WI 54304.

"We were moved by Pyro's story and the immediate reaction from the Green Bay community to do their part to help," said Andrea Downey, owner of Family Pet Food Center. "We plan on showcasing all of the donations we receive behind the register and around our store to inspire our customers to support Team Pyro. We'd love to take some of the financial burden off of the Green Bay Police Department as they wait for their family member to heal."

