Seasoned Executive with Experience Leading Top Agencies and Collaborating with Industry Stalwarts like Netflix, Warner Bros. and Disney Joins Evalla's Advisory Board

LOS ANGELES, May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Evalla Advisors , a boutique investment banking firm focused on the marketing, digital media and e-commerce sectors, is pleased to announce the appointment of award-winning executive and strategic consultant Zihla Salinas Arbit to its Advisory Board.

Zihla Salinas Arbit Joins Evalla Advisors’ Advisory Board

An industry veteran with expertise in business development, corporate development, and strategic partnerships, Zihla is set to join a distinguished Advisory Board that includes April Henry and Kevin Iudicello. April has extensive experience at Yahoo!, Morgan Stanley, Index Ventures and News Corporation covering strategy, M&A and corporate development, and is now focused on advising companies at all stages. Kevin has over 25 years of experience as an entrepreneur, investor and technology M&A advisor, closing more than 40 transactions.

As a Co-founder of Conspiracy Theory, Zihla spearheaded the creation of a powerful advertising and marketing network that caters to Fortune 500 clients by acquiring top-tier specialist agencies. This experience aligns perfectly with Evalla Advisors'' focus on strategic growth within the marketing and advertising sectors.

Before this, she was the U.S. CEO and Global CMO of ENGINE, overseeing global brand identity and integrated media capabilities. Her diverse C-suite experience extends further, with time as CEO of Trailer Park, a leading entertainment marketing and content creation company. In addition to these and other roles, Zihla serves on the Board of Directors for the Marcus Graham Project, highlighting her commitment to diversity and inclusion within the industry.

"I am excited to welcome Zihla to the Advisory Board of Evalla," said Lori Murphree, founder & managing partner. "From the boardroom to the front lines, her track record of transforming organizations, and her commitment to fostering diversity and inclusion, make her an invaluable addition to our Advisory Board. Now that Zihla has joined, we look forward to fresh perspectives, bold initiatives, and transformative strategies that will elevate our services and drive meaningful impact for our clients."

"I feel incredibly privileged to join my friends at Evalla in their quest to redefine M&A and investment banking," Zihla said. "I have known Lori and her team for years, and can attest to their service and dedication to the marketing and advertising industry. I am honored to be a part of this group."

With diverse C-suite experience, sharp business sense and strategic acumen, Zihla's addition to the Advisory Board signifies a significant step forward for Evalla Advisors as it continues to navigate the evolving marketing, advertising and media landscapes.

About Evalla Advisors

Founded in 2021, Evalla Advisors creates value for a broad demographic of entrepreneurs through our belief in conscious capitalism and our expertise in mergers, acquisitions and private capital raises, within the eCommerce, digital and marketing sectors.

We combine our deep industry knowledge with a holistic approach to understanding all aspects of a business from a financial, strategic and cultural standpoint.

For more information about Evalla Advisors and its board members, visit evallaadvisors.com .

