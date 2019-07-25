Zihla Salinas Named Global CMO at Engine

"I have no doubt that Zihla will jump in and tackle new assignments with the tenacity and creativity she has applied to every other challenge," said Engine's Global CEO Kasha Cacy, who made the announcement. "She is the rare marketer who is able to understand what each partner needs and she has the determination to make magic happen."

Under Zihla's leadership, Engine has been in the process of consolidating its strategy, content and media capabilities into a single offering, known as Engine Agency. The Agency offering consolidates world-class brand strategy and creative, with powerful performance media capabilities to drive growth for next generation brands. During her tenure in this role, the agency has seen significant success in bringing on new clients such as SoulCycle, Wolf&Friends, Birthright Israel, American Public Education Inc. and MyBoxShop, to name a few.

"Having Zihla take on the additional role of Global CMO just makes sense," Cacy added. "It is an extension of the work that she already does driving the Engine brand through our agency offering."

Before joining Engine, Salinas was Executive Vice President & Managing Director at DonerLA, where she developed and oversaw operations, and played an integral part in bringing the company's vision to life from the ground up. Salinas brings a unique POV and range of expertise to every assignment she encounters—her roles have ranged from executive positions at MDC Partners and Meredith to CMO of Omnicom shop, RAPP.

Engine exists to help future-proof our clients' businesses. In a fast-changing world, we empower our clients to outperform in the present and win in the future. Driven by data. Fueled by imagination. Powered by technology. We are an ecosystem of creative wunderkinds, uber-nerds, business consultants, cultural mavens and channel specialists, working together to help clients grow. With global headquarters in New York and 17 offices across North America, the UK, Europe and Asia-Pacific, Engine offers clients a vast range of marketing solutions—including insights, content, distribution, data and technology. Find out more at enginegroup.com or @Engine_US.

