ZiiLock Hit 300% of Funding Goal For Its Latest Foldable Smart Bike Lock

Nowadays, biometric technology has been widely used in security systems - banking, social security, residential security, and most commonly - the smartphone. ZiiLock is equipped with a 508 DPI high-res capacitive sensing touch panel, which allows a safer and faster keyless unlocking operation. The low-power consumption components mean it's always ready for the next ride.

ZiiLock supports single tap unlocking when connected to smartphone. In order to protect user privacy, ZiiLock's Bluetooth system uses the highest military-grade AES 256 encryption. Besides fingerprints, ZiiLock is shareable by a temporary access code. The owner is able to regulate the access permission freely. The app also includes the option of tagging the last parking position, and can also keep a log of all cycling destinations.

Bike theft remains an enduring problem around the world. It's estimated that over 1.5 million bicycles are stolen every year - almost two every minute. Determined to ease this serious social security problem, ZiiLock is designed to be more than a silent defender, but an active bike guard.

ZiiLock equipped with a sensitive motion sensor, which can cleverly judge the unauthorized movements of your bike. When someone is tampering with the bike, ZiiLock is no longer a silent defender. The owner will be notified via your smartphone, receiving an immediate S.O.S. from ZiiLock. It provides an extra layer of physical protection, keeping unwanted guests out.

ZiiLock is made of a high-Level key cylinder, temper-hardened steel bars linked by anti-drilling rivets, it can resist over 12 tons of shear force. The IP67 waterproof process can withstand being immersed in water over 30 minutes.

Today, ZiiLock just launched their campaign and has reached over 300% of the funding goal. The price starts from $89 for super early bird backers plus free shipping. Backers can save up to 55% from the retail price $179 after the campaign. Thanks to the widely application of new technology, users can finally enjoy the most advanced protection at a affordable price.

