ZiipRoom Brings Long-Sought Simplicity and Consistency to the Meeting Room

Additionally, as part of its growing ecosystem of partners with technology and conferencing providers, the company announced it joined Logitech's Collaboration Program designed to deliver exceptional user experiences through integrated, complementary products that are easy to use and install.

According to a recent Forrester Research study, 94 percent of employees report that they encounter an issue when conducting technology-enabled meetings. Just one 10-minute delayed meeting per day is equivalent to one week (41 hours) of lost productivity per employee per year.

Focused directly on returning this lost productivity, a team of industry veterans founded ZiipRoom, the industry's only purpose-built solution capable of unifying people with the wide range of technologies and devices deployed in today's enterprise to deliver a simple and powerful meeting experience, every time.

"While we continue to see advancements in AV technology, personal devices and conferencing platforms, no one has been purely focused on bringing them all together to create truly simple, one-click meeting experiences," said Martin Bodley, CEO. "In founding ZiipRoom, we saw a real opportunity to address this gap while also offering organizations the intelligence they need to efficiently utilize existing assets and expand collaboration to the millions of huddle rooms that have become part of today's work culture."

"Global teams are increasingly reliant on collaboration and conferencing technologies to innovate and operate more effectively, but many still find it difficult to initiate and conduct meetings from their shared meeting spaces," said Ira M. Weinstein, founder and managing partner, Recon Research. "By providing a consistent UI and workflow across multiple hardware, software, and cloud collaboration platforms, ZiipRoom takes much of the complexity out of meeting scheduling, joining, and management, and helps pave the way for increased usage and adoption."

ZiipRoom's patented software allows users to control the complete meeting experience via a cloud-smart app that recognizes them when they enter a room, knows their calendar and automatically provides one-click options for the most common meeting needs. The solution offers businesses a wealth of benefits including:

Consistent & Smart– Patented software leverages AI to deliver one, consistent meeting experience across all rooms, regardless of multiple room configurations or variances in devices or UC applications being used

Simplicity – Mobile-first design, with ZiipRoom apps supported on familiar devices users already carry and know, means fast adoption

Enhanced Productivity – One-click simplicity empowers users to immediately begin voice or video meetings and share wireless presentations without delay

Ends Vendor Lock-in – Supports multiple UC services, BYO devices and in-room AV gear simultaneously - make changes any time without changing the meeting experience for end users

Relief for IT –Installs in minutes, updates automatically and provides analytic insights; ends the training hassles and service calls related to variance in room configurations or UC services

Through the Logitech Collaboration Program ZiipRoom delivers an integrated, exceptional user experience, as validated by the Logitech Software Reference Kit (SRK). This means that customers who purchase Logitech collaboration products, along with a product or service from ZiipRoom will receive a solution that is optimized for groups to collaborate anytime and anywhere.

"We are extremely excited to be partnering with Logitech, the leader in video conferencing hardware for huddle rooms. Our like-minded vision for delivering an ever-improving meeting experience to business customers worldwide is sure to produce a long-term mutually beneficial relationship," said Bodley.

"We are pleased that ZiipRoom has joined our program," said Scott Wharton, general manager of Logitech's video collaboration group. "By closely collaborating with ZiipRoom, we are able to offer a better user experience to our joint customers."

About ZiipRoom:

ZiipRoom™ is the only software for huddle rooms purpose-built to connect people and technology to make every meeting experience consistent, simple, productive and free from vendor lock-in. ZiipRoom's patented software knows you, your devices and calendars, your conferencing services, and all the hardware in the room – and brings it all together seamlessly so you always have one-click access to your next videoconference, phone call or wireless presentation. Founded by an experienced team of industry veterans, ZiipRoom's vendor-agnostic solution was designed from the ground up to deliver the simplicity, productivity, intelligence and IT manageability required to allow organizations to more effectively utilize meeting rooms using a wide range of existing and future technologies and systems. Designed to be intuitive to use, install and configure, ZiipRoom requires minimal effort from IT teams and even less for end users. A cloud-based service, ZiipRoom provides IT with a single aggregated view across all devices, providing real-time monitoring, analytics, alarms and enterprise-grade security. For more information, a video or a free trial, visit www.ziiproom.com.

