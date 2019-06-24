Zika Virus Market Spotlight 2019: 10 Licensing and Asset Acquisition Deals Involving Zika Virus Drugs During 2014-2019
Jun 24, 2019, 18:30 ET
DUBLIN, June 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Market Spotlight: Zika Virus" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This Market Spotlight report covers the Zika virus market, comprising key pipeline therapies, clinical trials, and licensing and acquisition deals.
Key Takeaways
- The Zika virus was first reported in continental South America in Brazil in May 2015. In February 2016, between 440,000 and 1,300,000 people were infected in Brazil. In the US, about 225 Zika virus cases were reported in August 2017. In addition, 554 cases were reported in people infected through local mosquito-borne transmission. Furthermore, autochthonous Zika virus transmission was reported in 25 countries in the Americas, Africa, and Asia.
- In 2016, it was estimated that there were between 508 and 1,778 imported cases in Europe, particularly in France, Portugal, and Italy.
- The majority of industry-sponsored drugs in active clinical development for Zika virus are in Phase I, with just a single product in Phase II.
- Therapies in early-to-mid-stage development for Zika virus focus on the immune system and viral antigens. Candidates comprise DNA vaccines such as the National Institutes of Health's Zika Virus Vaccine, GeneOne's GLS-5700, and Inovio's INO-A002; Moderna's mRNA vaccine; Themis Bioscience's recombinant viral vector vaccine; Imutex's AGS-v vaccine; Johnson & Johnson's Ad26.ZIKV.001 vaccine; Takeda's TAK-426 vaccine; Emergent BioSolutions' ZIKV-IG; and Valneva's ZIKV-VLA1601.
- The overall likelihood of approval of a Phase I antiviral asset is 16.2%, and the average probability a drug advances from Phase III is 75.9%. Drugs, on average, take 8.6 years from Phase I to approval, compared to 9.0 years in the overall infectious disease space.
- There have been 10 licensing and asset acquisition deals involving Zika virus drugs during 2014-19, all of which occurred in either 2016 or 2017. The exclusive 2017 agreement between Emergent BioSolutions and Valneva worth $58.3m for the global rights to Valneva's Zika vaccine technology and ZIKV-VLA1601 was the largest deal.
- The distribution of clinical trials across Phase I-IV indicates that the majority of trials for Zika virus have been in Phase I.
- The US leads the number of Zika virus clinical trials globally. The largest share of industry-sponsored clinical trials are ongoing. Takeda and GeoVax have planned one trial each in the Zika virus space.
- Sanofi leads industry sponsors with three clinical trials for Zika virus, although all of its trials have been terminated.
Key Topics Covered:
OVERVIEW
KEY TAKEAWAYS
DISEASE BACKGROUND
TREATMENT
Vaccines
Therapeutics
EPIDEMIOLOGY
PIPELINE DRUGS
PROBABILITY OF SUCCESS
LICENSING AND ASSET ACQUISITION DEALS
GeoVax Collaborates With Enesi Pharma On Needle-Free Vaccines
Bridging The Gap: Cyclenium Pharma
Brazil's Oneway Diagnostica, iBio Collaborate On Virus Diagnostics
CLINICAL TRIAL LANDSCAPE
Sponsors by status
Sponsors by phase
Recent events
BIBLIOGRAPHY
APPENDIX
LIST OF FIGURES
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tab13n
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article