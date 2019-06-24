Zika Virus Market Spotlight 2019: 10 Licensing and Asset Acquisition Deals Involving Zika Virus Drugs During 2014-2019

DUBLIN, June 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Market Spotlight: Zika Virus" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This Market Spotlight report covers the Zika virus market, comprising key pipeline therapies, clinical trials, and licensing and acquisition deals.

Key Takeaways

The Zika virus was first reported in continental South America in Brazil in May 2015 . In February 2016 , between 440,000 and 1,300,000 people were infected in Brazil . In the US, about 225 Zika virus cases were reported in August 2017 . In addition, 554 cases were reported in people infected through local mosquito-borne transmission. Furthermore, autochthonous Zika virus transmission was reported in 25 countries in the Americas, Africa , and Asia .

In 2016, it was estimated that there were between 508 and 1,778 imported cases in Europe, particularly in France, Portugal, and Italy.

The majority of industry-sponsored drugs in active clinical development for Zika virus are in Phase I, with just a single product in Phase II.

Therapies in early-to-mid-stage development for Zika virus focus on the immune system and viral antigens. Candidates comprise DNA vaccines such as the National Institutes of Health's Zika Virus Vaccine, GeneOne's GLS-5700, and Inovio's INO-A002; Moderna's mRNA vaccine; Themis Bioscience's recombinant viral vector vaccine; Imutex's AGS-v vaccine; Johnson & Johnson's Ad26.ZIKV.001 vaccine; Takeda's TAK-426 vaccine; Emergent BioSolutions' ZIKV-IG; and Valneva's ZIKV-VLA1601.

The overall likelihood of approval of a Phase I antiviral asset is 16.2%, and the average probability a drug advances from Phase III is 75.9%. Drugs, on average, take 8.6 years from Phase I to approval, compared to 9.0 years in the overall infectious disease space.

There have been 10 licensing and asset acquisition deals involving Zika virus drugs during 2014-19, all of which occurred in either 2016 or 2017. The exclusive 2017 agreement between Emergent BioSolutions and Valneva worth $58.3m for the global rights to Valneva's Zika vaccine technology and ZIKV-VLA1601 was the largest deal.

The distribution of clinical trials across Phase I-IV indicates that the majority of trials for Zika virus have been in Phase I.

The US leads the number of Zika virus clinical trials globally. The largest share of industry-sponsored clinical trials are ongoing. Takeda and GeoVax have planned one trial each in the Zika virus space.

Sanofi leads industry sponsors with three clinical trials for Zika virus, although all of its trials have been terminated.

Key Topics Covered:



OVERVIEW



KEY TAKEAWAYS



DISEASE BACKGROUND



TREATMENT

Vaccines

Therapeutics



EPIDEMIOLOGY



PIPELINE DRUGS



PROBABILITY OF SUCCESS



LICENSING AND ASSET ACQUISITION DEALS

GeoVax Collaborates With Enesi Pharma On Needle-Free Vaccines

Bridging The Gap: Cyclenium Pharma

Brazil's Oneway Diagnostica, iBio Collaborate On Virus Diagnostics



CLINICAL TRIAL LANDSCAPE

Sponsors by status

Sponsors by phase

Recent events



BIBLIOGRAPHY



APPENDIX



LIST OF FIGURES



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tab13n





