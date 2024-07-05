Zika Virus Therapeutics Market size is set to grow by USD 4.17 billion from 2024-2028, Availability of serology kit for qualitative diagnosis of zika virus infection to boost the market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, July 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global zika virus therapeutics market size is estimated to grow by USD 4.17 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period. Availability of serology kit for qualitative diagnosis of zika virus infection is driving market growth, with a trend towards increasing efforts by government and private organizations to facilitate vaccine development. However, asymptomatic nature of the infection poses a challenge. Key market players include Aurobindo Pharma Ltd., Bharat Biotech Ltd., BioVaxys Technology Corp., Emergent BioSolutions Inc., GeoVax Labs Inc., Granules India Ltd., Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc., Johnson and Johnson Services Inc., Merck and Co. Inc., Moderna Inc., Perrigo Co. Plc, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., and Valneva SE.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global zika virus therapeutics market 2024-2028

Get a detailed analysis on regions, market segments, customer landscape, and companies - Click for the snapshot of this report

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Product (Acetaminophen and Other NSAIDs) and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)) Region Covered North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Key companies profiled Aurobindo Pharma Ltd., Bharat Biotech Ltd., BioVaxys Technology Corp., Emergent BioSolutions Inc., GeoVax Labs Inc., Granules India Ltd., Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc., Johnson and Johnson Services Inc., Merck and Co. Inc., Moderna Inc., Perrigo Co. Plc, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., and Valneva SE

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The Zika virus market is currently focused on the development of vaccines to combat the disease, as there is no approved treatment or vaccine available. The World Health Organization (WHO) and the United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF) are collaborating with various organizations to advance vaccine research. For instance, the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) is conducting Phase I trials for a Zika virus inactivated purified vaccine (ZPIV) in adults and for combination vaccines. The NIAID and the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research (WRAIR) are also collaborating on a ZPIV accelerated vaccination schedule study. Private organizations, such as Bharat Biotech Ltd. And Takeda, are also developing ZPIVs against Zika virus infection. Inactivated vaccines eliminate the disease-causing part of the virus while maintaining antigenicity. They are safe in pregnancy and have been licensed for the prevention of viral diseases like Japanese encephalitis and tick-borne encephalitis. However, they require multiple doses and adjuvants for optimal immune response. Moderna recently announced the ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial of its mRNA-1893 candidate in the US and Puerto Rico, in collaboration with BARDA. The initial findings from the Phase 1 study showed that both 10 ug and 30 ug dose levels effectively seroconverted participants and were generally well-tolerated. These developments are expected to positively impact the growth of the Zika virus therapeutics market in the coming years.

The Zika Virus Therapeutics Market is experiencing significant growth due to the ongoing global health crisis. Key trends include the exploration of caspase-8 as a potential therapeutic target for inhibiting viral replication and targeting host factors. However, the emergence of drug-resistant strains poses a challenge, requiring the development of broader efficacy therapeutic approaches. Repurposing existing drugs and advancing through the drug development process is a priority, focusing on safety and efficacy in clinical trials. Market segmentation includes oral and injection antiviral medications, vaccines, and treatment modalities such as supportive care, symptomatic relief, and medical intervention for severe cases. Ongoing preclinical studies on related viruses and novel drug targets offer promising opportunities. Driving factors include public health concerns, neurological complications, and commercial opportunities. Key players are focusing on patient recruitment, safety profile, optimal dosing regimens, and effectiveness in human trials. Approval and commercialization, raw materials, and diagnostic testing are also crucial aspects of the market. Treatment options range from hospital care to homecare and clinic settings, with vaccines and antiviral medications being the primary focus. Market growth is expected to continue as the world seeks effective solutions for Zika virus infections.

Discover 360° analysis of this market. For complete information, schedule your consultation- Book Here!

Market Challenges

The asymptomatic nature of Zika virus infection poses challenges to the growth of the Zika Virus Therapeutics Market. Approximately 80% of the infected population is asymptomatic, leading to underdiagnosis and decreased incidence rates. This uncertainty complicates cohort studies and modeling, making it difficult to determine transmission dynamics and control interventions. Pregnant women, who are at higher risk, are monitored through RT-PCR and serology tests, but an estimated 19% of infected women go undiagnosed. To improve diagnosis rates, routine testing of the susceptible population is necessary. The lack of clear symptoms hinders the development and implementation of effective therapeutic options, limiting market expansion.

The Zika virus therapeutic market faces significant challenges due to the mosquito-borne nature of the disease, primarily transmitted by Aedes mosquitoes. The clinical manifestations of Zika virus infection include fever, rash, malaise, headache, arthralgia, and pruritic maculopapular rashes. In severe cases, Zika virus can cause birth defects, such as microcephaly, optic neuropathy, congenital glaucoma, and other congenital disabilities. Comorbidities and epidemics can further complicate treatment. Current options for managing Zika virus include symptomatic relief with acetaminophen. However, there is a pressing need for potential treatments, with a small molecule inhibitor called Emricasan showing promise in laboratory studies due to its antiviral activity against the Zika virus and its ability to target a host protein involved in liver disease. The drug market is eagerly awaiting the development of effective therapeutics to mitigate the impact of Zika virus infection, particularly in preventing severe birth defects transmitted through sexual contact from the mother to the fetus.

For more insights on driver and challenges - Download a Sample Report

Segment Overview

This zika virus therapeutics market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Product 1.1 Acetaminophen

1.2 Other NSAIDs Geography 2.1 North America

2.2 Europe

2.3 Asia

2.4 Rest of World (ROW)

1.1 Acetaminophen- The Zika Virus Therapeutics Market refers to the sales and production of drugs used to treat Zika virus infections. Key players in this market include Merck & Co., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, and Sanofi. These companies develop and manufacture antiviral medications to prevent and treat Zika virus symptoms. The market's growth is driven by the increasing number of Zika virus cases worldwide and the need for effective treatments. Companies invest in research and development to bring new therapies to market and expand their product offerings.

For more information on market segmentation with geographical analysis including forecast (2024-2028) and historic data (2018 - 2022) - Download a Sample Report

Research Analysis

The Zika virus infection is a mosquito-borne disease transmitted primarily by Aedes mosquitoes. The virus can cause severe birth defects, including microcephaly, in fetuses when a pregnant woman is infected. Zika virus can also be transmitted through sexual contact. The drug market for potential treatments against Zika virus is growing due to the ongoing epidemic. Small molecule inhibitors are being explored as possible therapeutics. Dengue, Malaria, Typhoid, and Pneumonia are other diseases transmitted by Aedes mosquitoes. Clinical manifestations of Zika virus infection include rash, malaise, headache, low-grade fever, and arthralgia. Acetaminophen is commonly used to alleviate symptoms. Nature Biomedical Engineering published a study on potential treatments for Zika virus. Roche, TIB Molbiol Group, DiaSorin, and Quest Diagnostics are among the companies involved in the development of diagnostic tests for Zika virus.

Market Research Overview

The Zika virus therapeutics market refers to the development of potential treatments for Zika virus infection, which is primarily transmitted by Aedes mosquitoes and can cause severe birth defects, including microcephaly, during pregnancy. Several drug market opportunities exist for antiviral medications, small molecule inhibitors, and vaccines. Emricasan, a small molecule inhibitor with antiviral activity against Zika virus, has shown promise in laboratory studies by targeting host proteins such as caspase-8 and inhibiting viral replication. However, challenges include the development of drug-resistant strains, safety and efficacy in clinical trials, and broader efficacy against related viruses like Dengue, Malaria, Typhoid, and Pneumonia. Repurposing existing drugs and advances in technology, such as computational modeling and genomic analysis, are driving the drug development process. Market segmentation includes oral, injection, antiviral medications, vaccines, and various treatment modalities such as hospital, homecare, clinic, and medical intervention for severe cases. Symptomatic relief, supportive care, diagnostic testing, and follow-up care are also essential components of the market. Driving factors include public health concerns, neurological complications, commercial opportunities, reimbursement policies, and advances in technology. Ethical considerations and patient recruitment difficulties are significant challenges. Zika virus outbreaks and testing, as well as gaps in understanding Zika virus biology and transmission dynamics, highlight the need for effective drug targets and treatment strategies. The NCBI provides valuable resources for research on Zika virus and related viruses.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Product

Acetaminophen



Other NSAIDs

Geography

North America



Europe



Asia



Rest Of World (ROW)

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio