Zika Virus Therapeutics Market Size to Grow by USD 4.97 Bn, 37% of Market Growth to Originate from North America - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Zika virus therapeutics market size is estimated to grow by USD 4.97 billion from 2021 to2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.25% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The market has been segmented by product (acetaminophen and other NSAIDs) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)).

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Zika Virus Therapeutics Market 2022-2026

Zika Virus Therapeutics Market: Segmentation Analysis

By geography, North America will account for 37% of the market's growth during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to factors such as the increasing incidence of Zika virus infection in countries such as the US. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in Rest of World (ROW). The US and Canada are the key countries for the Zika virus therapeutics market in North America.

By product, the acetaminophen segment will be a significant contributor to market growth during the forecast period. Acetaminophen, which is also known as TYLENOL, is the most widely used analgesic and the first-line therapy for the treatment of pain conditions. Acetaminophen has an antipyretic effect and also helps in reducing fever. Hence, acetaminophen is used to provide symptomatic relief for patients with Zika virus infections.

Zika Virus Therapeutics Market: Driver and Trend

The availability of serology kits for qualitative diagnosis of Zika virus infection is driving the market. Recently, a serology kit named ZIKV Detect 2.0 IgM Capture ELISA by InBios International Inc. was approved for the qualitative diagnosis of Zika virus immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies in the human serum. It is widely used for Zika diagnostic tests in the US and is designed to identify the presence of IgM antibodies that are produced by the body's natural immune system upon exposure to the Zika virus. These factors will boost the demand for Zika virus therapeutics during the forecast period.

Increasing efforts by government and private organizations to facilitate vaccine development is a key trend in the market. Various other government and non-government bodies, along with the WHO and the UNICEF, are taking initiatives to develop a vaccine against the Zika virus. For instance, the NIAID is conducting a Phase I trial for ZPIV, which is being tested in adults in a Flavivirus endemic area. The NIAID and the WRAIR are together conducting a Phase I trial for ZPIV accelerated vaccination schedule study. On May 4, 2022, Moderna announced its confirmation of an ongoing Phase II clinical trial of its mRNA-1893 candidate in Puerto Rico the US.

Zika Virus Therapeutics Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.25% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 4.97 billion Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 5.15 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 37% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Denmark, China, and India Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Johnson and Johnson, Aurobindo Pharma Ltd., Granules India Ltd., Perrigo Co. Plc, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Bharat Biotech Ltd., Emergent BioSolutions Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., GeoVax Labs Inc., IMV Inc., Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc., Moderna Inc., Merck and Co. Inc., and Valneva SE Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

