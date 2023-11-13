Zil Money Disrupts Payroll Management with Credit Card Payment Option

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zil Money, a pioneer in financial technology solutions, proudly introduces its cutting-edge universal payroll application. This innovative product empowers business owners to simplify and expedite their payroll processes by funding employee salaries using their credit card. This dual-benefit solution not only streamlines payroll management but also enhances cash flow and offers business owners the opportunity to use their credit card rewards like cash back options while writing off the nominal fee as a business expense.

Payroll by Credit Card with Zil Money | ZilMoney.com
One standout feature of Zil Money's universal payroll application is its seamless integration with major payroll companies, such as ADP Workforce, Gusto, Paychex, UKG Pro, and more. Users can easily access the platform, request the credit card switching service, and establish their accounts, making payroll transactions effortless.

However, the application's utility extends beyond payroll. Business owners can conveniently use it to make payments to vendors, landlords, and other expenses, even if the recipients don't typically accept credit card payments. This flexibility simplifies financial management and streamlines various transactions. 

Sabeer Nelli, Zil Money's founder, emphasizes the positive impact of this service on small to medium-sized businesses, helping them gain a competitive edge and enhance financial flexibility. The application ensures timely salary disbursements, contributing to workforce contentment and productivity. For instance, in the construction industry, Zil Money's application can be a lifesaver by allowing business owners to charge their credit card and have funds promptly transferred, ensuring that payroll is never delayed.

Zil Money's universal payroll application is a game-changer for small businesses struggling with cash flow challenges, offering a dependable and efficient solution. With this groundbreaking app, Zil Money is poised to become a leading provider of financial technology solutions for businesses across the United States.

For more information about Zil Money and its innovative app, please visit their website at www.zilmoney.com. Media inquiries can be directed to Roshelle Porter at (408) 775-7720 or via email at [email protected].

