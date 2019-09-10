ZilberHaar Launches 4 New Beard Brushes and Oils

PARIS, Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ZilberHaar, one of the most popular beard brush makers releases 4 new beard care products to bring their known quality products to more beard owners around the world.

Following the success of the "Regular" beard brush that launched in 2014, ZilberHaar has regularly been adding new beard brushes and products to their lineup. However, this summer was the largest and most diverse product launch with four new brushes and products.

New Made in Germany Beard Brushes and Beard Oil Released by ZilberHaar

The four products were made based on increasing demand from beard owners who wanted more choice in taking care of their beards.

Recently released products are:

A page to order the products was added to the ZilberHaar store on Amazon.

"Since launching the company, our goal has been to create high quality products and try to make them as simple as possible. From finding the right materials for the vegan brush to ensuring our Beard Oils are as simple as possible (no fragrance, no additives just simple oils) we've been really pleased with the customer feedback. We're trying to make quality beard products available to everyone," said Anica Kath, the CEO and Founder of ZilberHaar.

About ZilberHaar

Founded during 2014 in Paris by Anica Kath, a German native, ZilberHaar has created a range of beard brushes which are all made in Germany under great quality control. Expanding their lineup of products to include beard oils and hair brushes. The company now sells brushes across the world directly to customers through Amazon and through their website and has become one of the leading beard brush makers. For more information visit: www.zilberhaar.com

