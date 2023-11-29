Zilia Receives FDA Clearance for its Zilia Ocular™ FC Retinal Camera

News provided by

Zilia

29 Nov, 2023, 08:15 ET

QUEBEC CITY, Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Zilia, a medical technology company specializing in the non-invasive assessment of ocular biomarkers, announced today a significant advancement in the deployment of its groundbreaking technology set to transform the diagnosis and management of ocular diseases.

Zilia's innovative retinal camera, the Zilia Ocular FC, has received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), marking a pivotal moment in the company's growth.

Continue Reading
Co-founders Patrick Sauvageau, CEO and Dominic Sauvageau, CTO with the Zilia Ocular FC. (CNW Group/Zilia)
Co-founders Patrick Sauvageau, CEO and Dominic Sauvageau, CTO with the Zilia Ocular FC. (CNW Group/Zilia)

"Receiving this first FDA clearance for our retinal camera is not just a milestone, it's a leap forward in our quest to safeguard the vision of millions," said Dr. Patrick Sauvageau, optometrist, CEO, and co-founder of Zilia. "We're now focused on obtaining De Novo classification for ocular oximetry, a breakthrough biomarker that promises to revolutionize how we diagnose and manage a variety of ocular conditions."

About Zilia

Zilia is a medical technology company developing a groundbreaking platform to non-invasively measure biomarkers in the eye, with an initial focus on ocular oximetry. By integrating advanced photonics and artificial intelligence, Zilia's first-of-kind technology is intended to leverage the eye's optical properties and its direct connections to the vascular system and the brain, capturing critical information on ocular and overall health.

For further information: https://ziliahealth.com

SOURCE Zilia

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.