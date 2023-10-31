Zilla Security Releases Zilla Provision to Automate and Streamline Identity Security

Integrated provisioning solution provides efficient, error-free way to request and manage access

BOSTON, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zilla Security , the identity security platform, today announced Zilla Provision™, a new access provisioning solution based on ServiceNow and Jira Service Management.

"Organizations have fallen into a loose access provisioning culture over the last decade," said Deepak Taneja, CEO and co-founder of Zilla Security. "We can no longer keep pace with the rate at which organizations adopt new digital services. Existing manual access request processes are hampering operational efficiency, creating delays, and increasing the risk of errors in provisioning permissions to services. Organizations need an automated, secure, access provisioning solution to address these new challenges."

Zilla Provision is the only solution that delivers system-verified provisioning through IT service management (ITSM) systems by leveraging them for workflow, ticketing and audit trails. The latest release to Zilla's platform includes:

Self-service Access Requests for faster, more convenient, and error-free access to enterprise applications and services





for faster, more convenient, and error-free access to enterprise applications and services Automated Offboarding to expedite termination of access to enterprise applications and services through both out-of-the-box and customizable termination policies

The new solution improves security posture through policies, such as Segregation of Duties (SOD), and ensures users get job-appropriate access. By integrating with existing ITSM systems, enterprises can move faster to support DevOps initiatives and gain better process controls with improved efficiency and reduced ticketing.

The latest announcement from Zilla Security follows the recent release of Zilla Secure™ and Segregation of Duties (SOD) , with record revenue growth and new customer acquisition in Q3.

About Zilla Security

Zilla is a SaaS platform for identity security, compliance, and provisioning. The suite of solutions enables organizations to assign, monitor, and review who has access to what, and automate the remediation of misconfigured permissions and settings. Trusted by more than 100 customers, Zilla provides the only solution that integrates with all SaaS applications, cloud platforms, and on-premises systems to deliver a comprehensive system of record for user, machine and API identities and permissions. To learn more, visit zillasecurity.com .

