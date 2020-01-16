Zilliant CMO Slated to Speak at Heavy Duty Aftermarket Week

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Zilliant, the industry leader in intelligent B2B price optimization and management and sales guidance software, today announced that Chief Marketing Officer Lindsay Duran will present an educational workshop at Heavy Duty Aftermarket Week, the biggest annual event for professionals in the heavy-duty aftermarket.

Heavy Duty Aftermarket Week (HDAW) 2020 will be held from January 27-30, 2020 at the Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center in Grapevine, Texas. The session will discuss how heavy duty aftermarket companies – at all stages of data maturity – can put insights from their data to work to improve pricing decisions, increase margins, and grow and retain wallet-share with customers.

"I was honored when the HDAW group asked that I present this workshop to attendees," said Zilliant Chief Marketing Officer Lindsay Duran. "Based on my previous experience partnering with companies in this industry, there is a tremendous opportunity to use the data they collect in the course of doing business to positively impact revenue and profitability. I look forward to sharing those insights and tactics at HDAW 2020."

Heavy duty aftermarket parts distributors and dealers are facing an uphill battle in 2020 with economic volatility, the emergence of online competitors, changing workforce demographics and continued margin pressure. The good news is that data holds the key to combatting these market pressures.

The educational workshops will be held on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 from 10:15 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. and repeated from 11:15 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Key takeaways will include:

Common misconceptions about the value and usability of your data

How to begin mining your existing data for actionable sales opportunities

Tactics and data-driven approaches to address the most common sources of margin leakage

How to engage your sales team to drive sustained behavior change

For more information, visit https://www.hdaw.org/2020/Public/Enter.aspx.

About Zilliant

Zilliant's solutions help B2B companies solve a wide range of pricing and sales challenges, allowing them to gain more strategic control of their business performance using an innovative blend of data science and software solutions. Our innovative cloud-native platform and applications, paired with an outcome-focused dedication to customer success, gives company leaders the confidence and know-how to remain competitive now and in the future. Learn more about how Zilliant helps companies reimagine pricing and sales at www.zilliant.com.

