Zilliant Joins Oracle PartnerNetwork as Gold Level Member

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Zilliant, an industry leader in AI-driven pricing and sales growth solutions, today announced that it has become an Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) Gold level member. As a Gold Level partner, Zilliant delivers SaaS-based price optimization and management solutions that add significant value to Oracle's Enterprise Business Suite, including CPQ and B2B Commerce. This major milestone solidifies Zilliant's continued investment in Oracle.

Zilliant is recognized by IDC and Gartner as a leader in end-to-end B2B pricing solutions. The company excels in solving pricing and sales challenges for B2B companies navigating complex commercial environments. The Oracle PartnerNetwork provides Zilliant with access to industry-leading technologies and allows for more innovative, responsive service for Oracle customers.

"Zilliant is proud to announce this new expansion into a technology and business relationship with a force like Oracle," said Greg Peters, Zilliant president and CEO. "It shows the continued positive impact our AI-driven pricing and sales growth solutions are having for customers in a time of cost uncertainty and unpredictable markets. We admire Oracle's technical approach and business leadership, and look forward to continuing to innovate together for our customers and prospects."

As a Gold level member, Zilliant receives the benefit of being able to start developing specializations that will allow it to grow its business, increase its expertise, reach higher levels of customer retention, and create differentiation in the marketplace. Gold members also become eligible to resell all Oracle Technology products and can apply to resell Oracle Applications and Industry Solutions. In addition, they receive access to My-Oracle Support to support development, demonstration, and integration licenses only, discounts on training, limited free assessment/exam vouchers, reduced rates on the purchase of Oracle licenses for internal use, discounts on advances customer services and more. For more information about the benefits of becoming an OPN Gold level partner, please visit: http://www.oracle.com/us/partnerships/index.htm

About Zilliant:

Zilliant offers flexible end-to-end pricing and sales growth solutions, from price list management to advanced, AI-driven pricing and sales guidance to maximize the immediate value of every transaction, and the lifetime value of every customer. Powered by the most advanced technologies, Zilliant's SaaS solutions enable B2B companies to transform data into actionable intelligence, empowering them to achieve revenue and profitability goals.

With over 15,000 users in 90 countries receiving pricing and sales insights across 40 vertical B2B industries, Zilliant's platform is the most advanced and broadly deployed use of artificial intelligence, machine learning and predictive analytics in B2B enterprise markets. Learn more at www.zilliant.com or follow @Zilliant.

About Oracle PartnerNetwork

Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) is Oracle's partner program that provides partners with a differentiated advantage to develop, sell and implement Oracle solutions. OPN offers resources to train and support specialized knowledge of Oracle's products and solutions and has evolved to recognize Oracle's growing product portfolio, partner base and business opportunity. Key to the latest enhancements to OPN is the ability for partners to be recognized and rewarded for their investment in Oracle Cloud. Partners engaging with Oracle will be able to differentiate their Oracle Cloud expertise and success with customers through the OPN Cloud program – an innovative program that complements existing OPN program levels with tiers of recognition and progressive benefits for partners working with Oracle Cloud. To find out more visit: http://www.oracle.com/partners.

Trademarks

Oracle and Java are registered trademarks of Oracle and/or its affiliates.

SOURCE Zilliant

Related Links

http://www.zilliant.com

