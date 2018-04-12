Zilliant Named in Gartner's Market Guide for B2B Price Optimization and Management Software

According to the report, "Gartner estimates that about 750 companies had deployed PO&M software at the end of 2017. This is an increase of 37 percent from 2016." In terms of market direction, the report states that, "Gartner expects this market to continue to grow rapidly during the next three years, driven by several key factors."

"For more than a decade, price optimization has been embraced by innovative B2B company leaders," said Zilliant CEO Greg Peters. "The technology is quickly gaining momentum as an important tool for companies to deliver substantial business benefits which, we feel, is substantiated in this report."

In terms of market recommendations, the report states that, "PO&M software has been observed to deliver a rapid return on investment when well implemented and enthusiastically adopted."

The Gartner report referenced in this press release is: "Market Guide for B2B Price Optimization and Management Software" (15 March, 2018) by Mark Lewis.



Gartner Disclaimer



Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Zilliant

Zilliant helps B2B enterprises turn data into actionable intelligence that accelerates profitable growth. The Zilliant IQ™ Platform uses AI to deliver actionable, real-time sales and pricing intelligence for traditional and digital channels, so you can maximize the immediate value of every transaction – and the lifetime value of every customer. Because when customer lifetime value is maximized, profits are accelerated, competitive advantage is created, sales performance is improved, and sustaining organizational success is achieved. Learn more at www.zilliant.com or follow @Zilliant.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/zilliant-named-in-gartners-market-guide-for-b2b-price-optimization-and-management-software-300629037.html

SOURCE Zilliant

Related Links

http://www.zilliant.com

